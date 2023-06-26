‘The Conners’ Is Likely Ending With Season 6, Reveals John Goodman

Although The Conners was recently renewed alongside a slew of other shows at ABC, the series may be reaching its final season, according to series star John Goodman. In an interview, Goodman, who plays the Conners patriarch Dan, has suggested that Season 6 of the Roseanne spinoff could be its last.

“I think we may be coming to an end on it, I’m not sure,” Goodman told France 24. “It’s lasted longer than I thought we would. It was just supposed to be like an eight [episode] show and out thing at one point, but they picked us up again, and they keep picking us up.”

Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed, executive producer Bruce Helford told TVLine in a recent interview that The Conners could end with a shorter sixth season.

“Sara Gilbert expressed to the network that we don’t want to go out without knowing that we are going out with a series finale so we can build to the right ending — and at this point in time, we feel that [next season] is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners,” Helford said. “I would not [say that] definitively because the numbers were so good this season, and we’ve all had a really great time… but it’s definitely a possibility.”

The Conners Season 5 ended on May 3 without a confirmed renewal. Despite its previously unknown future, the Season 5 finale drew in more viewers than The Goldbergs series finale.

Of the five sitcoms ABC aired during the 2022-23 broadcast season, The Conners ranks number 1 in total audience and only trails behind the ever-popular Abbott Elementary in the demo.

Alongside Goodman and Gilbert, the show stars Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson.