[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Season 1 finale, “Beyond Logic.”]

All hail the king.

And not just the King of the Monsters, Godzilla. Nope, if you’ve watched the spectacular season finale of Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, you know that a great ape is on his way! Thanks to the time differential between Hollow Earth (a.k.a. Axis Mundi) and the surface world, our heroes Cate (Anna Sawai) and May (Kiersey Clemons) have returned from down below after what to them has only been a few days to the year 2017, two years after plunging into the alternate world. Sadly, they are back without Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell), who sacrificed himself to allow their escape, but with Cate’s grandmother, Keiko (Mari Yamamoto), who has been living among the monsters since falling into the Hollow Earth back in 1959.

The time jump not only lands Cate & Co. in a new year but also a very interesting location: Skull Island. And as we learned in the hour’s final moments from Monarch’s Tim (Joe Tippett) and Cate’s step-brother Kentaro (Ren Watabe) — following an emotional reunion between Keiko and her now-aged son Hiroshi — things have changed since they’re been gone and a new Titan has clearly emerged. It’s one even the cast may not have seen coming.

“The way shows are created, very often, they get written as we go.” says Elisa Lasowski, who plays Monarch operative Duvall. “So we had some ideas…and we asked the creatives of course where it might be heading so there was an element in which we knew some aspects of it. But it came as a surprise as well when we got the scripts.”

Lasowski and the rest of the cast recently shared with us their takes on their characters, including Clemons’ proudly complicated May (I think that we need to see more unlikeable women on screen,” she admits). In addition, Watabe revealed what he feels is his most personal work in the series and Tippett defended Joe’s perpetually shifting loyalties.

“Everybody has experienced this collective trauma and they’re all gonna respond in what they think is the best way to react in a world where is now monsters,” he noted. “So I think, who’s ‘good’ and who’s ‘bad’ sort of depends on [the fact] that you don’t know what you would do. What is the best way to respond to that threat?”

Watch the video above for more from the cast. Hopefully, Apple TV+ will renew this thrill ride so we can all find out exactly how these folks will react to King Kong’s arrival.