‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Cast Is Hiding a Secret About Their Craziest Filming Moments (VIDEO)

Things are getting bigger, badder, and more bonkers on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as Cate (Anna Sawai), step-brother Kentaro (Ren Watabe) close in on their missing father’s whereabouts.

At the same time, their enigmatic pal May (Kiersey Clemons) is forced to face her past — and the truth about why she was in Tokyo in the first place — while Shaw (Kurt Russell) is making an alliance with Monarch operative Duvall (Elisa Lasowski), despite the fact that the Titan-investigating company locked away for ages in a “retirement” community after he uncovered their shady ways.

As fans of Apple TV+‘s tremendously entertaining and surprisingly emotional action thriller know, there have been Easter Eggs and ties to the cinematic Monsterverse a’plenty. And the effects have been nothing short of spectacular. TBH, Godzilla has never looked better!

During a recent chat with Sawai, Watabe, Clemons, Lasowski, Anders Holm — whose 1950s Titan-chaser Bill Randa grows up to be John Goodman‘s character in Kong: Skull Island — and Joe Tippet (who plays a Monarch staffer-turned-possible turncoat?), we grilled them about the craziest part of shooting scenes, sans visual effects. And while they have all been blown away by what they’ve seen on-screen — whether it’s a giant cockroach, a pool of pencil shavings standing in for snow, or a massive plane wreck built to roll around — there are some moments that must remain under wraps. Watch the full video above.

“We can’t tell you,” teases Clemons before Sawai steps in with an “it’ll spoil everything” warning. Adds Clemons, “You’ll know it when you see it.” And having seen January’s jaw-dropping season finale, we can confirm that the ladies speak the truth. Big things are on the horizon…and one of them is not happy.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Fridays, Apple TV+