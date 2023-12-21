‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’: Kurt & Wyatt Russell Talk Working Together (VIDEO)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters turned to a father-and-son acting duo to play the same role in two different times, and as you can see in TV Insider’s exclusive featurette, Kurt and Wyatt Russell had fun being on set together.

“How have you felt so far, working with me, mostly behind the scenes?” Wyatt asks his father, who shares, “The most fun thing to do was on my days off is when I’d had the opportunity to come watch you guys.”

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters picks up after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real. The Apple TV+ series tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga, which spans three generations, reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Watch the video above for more from Kurt and Wyatt Russell about working on the same show and what they think of Godzilla. Plus, tune in until the end for a sweet moment between the father and son.

The series continues on December 22 with Episode 7, “Will the Real May Please Stand Up?” in which May (Kiersey Clemons) finally faces her past. Plus, Duvall (Elisa Lasowski) and Shaw follow traces of Godzilla and Hiroshi (Takehiro Hira).

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, from Legendary Television, is co-developed and executive produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Matt Shakman directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Fridays, Apple TV+