‘The Good Doctor’ Ending With Season 7 at ABC

Kelli Boyle
Comments
FREDDIE HIGHMORE-'The Good Doctor'
ABC

The Good Doctor

 More

The Good Doctor will come to an end with Season 7 at ABC. The Freddie Highmore-led medical drama is now the second ABC drama that will end in 2024. As announced in December 2023, Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19 will also end with its seventh season.

The Good Doctor has been a once in a lifetime opportunity, but it’s time to say goodbye,” co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman and executive producer Erin Gunn said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and the message we’ve been privileged to be a part of. We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve. Thank you, Sony; thank you, ABC; thank you all.”

Highmore, who also executive produces the series, said, “Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life. I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented — and lovely — cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!”

The Good Doctor Season 7 premiere is set for Tuesday, February 20 at 10/9c on ABC. Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich expressed the studio’s gratitude for the long-running show.

'The Good Doctor': Chuku Modu Bumped to Series Regular for Season 7
Related

'The Good Doctor': Chuku Modu Bumped to Series Regular for Season 7

“Thanks to David Shore and Liz Friedman’s creative direction and anchored by Freddie Highmore’s performance, The Good Doctor has captivated audiences, who have deeply connected with Dr. Shaun Murphy and the staff at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital,” he said. “As we prepare to finish this beloved story, words cannot express our gratitude for the incredible cast, crew and our partners at Sony and ABC Signature for the lasting impact they’ve made.”

The Good Doctor, Season 7 Premiere, Tuesday, February 20, 10/9c, ABC

The Good Doctor - ABC

The Good Doctor where to stream

The Good Doctor

Freddie Highmore

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mina Starsiak Hawk Reunion
1
HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals She Reunited With Family
'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2 women
2
Meet the Women of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2
Wheel of Fortune Ashley McFarland
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Blows Chance to Win Big Prize – See How Pat Sajak Reacted
Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' - Season 1, Episode 5
4
Timothy Omundson Talks ‘Percy Jackson’ Disability Representation
Carol Burnett-'Palm Royale'
5
‘Palm Royale’: Carol Burnett Knows Everyone’s Secrets in Apple TV+ Series