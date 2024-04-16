The Good Doctor only has four episodes left in the series. The ABC medical drama will end with Season 7 Episode 10, set to premiere in May. With the series currently on a two-week break (it returns on Tuesday, April 30 with Season 7 Episode 7), it’s time to dive into the open-ended stories that need closing in the final episodes.

Scandal‘s Guillermo Díaz will guest star in The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 7, “Faith.” Following Dr. Asher Wolke’s (Noah Galvin) funeral in Episode 6, “Faith” will see a patient of Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Jordan’s (Bria Henderson) in dire need of a kidney transplant. When they find the perfect donor, they also discover that he believes he is Jesus, which could compromise his ability to give consent to the surgery.

Díaz plays the so-called Jesus, one of the final season’s several guest stars. Richard Schiff‘s (Dr. Glassman) daughter, Ruby Kelley, will also guest star before the series is up, as will former cast members Antonia Thomas and Brandon Larracuente (the actors played Dr. Claire Brown and Dr. Daniel Perez, respectively). Larracuente will be back for one episode, and Thomas will be back for two, including the series finale. Both of these doctors had romantic ties to current main characters, Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Henderson) and Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu).

The addition of three new recurring characters in the final season — Kayla Cromer’s Charlie, Wavyy Jonez’s Dom, and Bess Armstrong‘s Eileen Lim — adds more narratives that need tidying up before the story ends. With such little time left in the series, each character must be serving a specific purpose to the final arcs. Here, we break down the standout storylines that need wrapping up by the series finale.

1. Shaun & Charlie’s Tense Dynamic

It seems clear that Charlie was introduced to give Shaun a full-circle moment. With both being autistic doctors, Shaun had the chance to mold Charlie like Dr. Glassman did with Shaun in previous seasons, leading to their familial bond. But Shaun has proven to be consistently overwhelmed by Charlie’s different way of learning, and that has caused irritation that’s led Shaun to lash out at Charlie. Charlie filed an HR complaint, forcing Shaun to change his ways. But will he overcome this obstacle and come out of it a better mentor to a doctor similar to himself?

2. Dr. Glassman’s Personal Life

A visit from Dr. Audrey Lim’s (Christina Chang) mother resulted in an unexpectedly charming almost-date between Dr. Glassman and Eileen in Episode 4. Their conversation flowed so easily, Aaron felt comfortable opening up about his late daughter. Eileen returned to help her daughter in Episode 6, and TV Insider previously exclusively revealed that Armstrong will appear in a total of four episodes before the series is done. Aaron has been living solo for so long (with Shaun and Paige Spara‘s Lea living on the same floor), we wonder if this could be a new romance for the doctor. It would certainly be lovely to see him happily in love in the series finale, giving baby Steve a new grandma!

3. Dr. Allen & Dr. Khalu’s Past Romances

We felt a vibe between Dr. Allen and Dr. Kalu in The Good Doctor Season 7 premiere. Jared was stubbornly judging Jordan’s decision to treat her lover, Daniel, with opioids after a car accident. That treatment resulted in him leaving to live with his family as he recovered. Jordan proudly defended her choice and made it clear she’s holding herself accountable, that Jared has no need to do that for her. He was impressed, and we’ve been theorizing they might get together ever since.

Modu previously appeared in the series from Season 1 to the Season 2 premiere, returning in a recurring capacity in Season 6. He’s a series regular in Season 7, in which his former romantic interest, Claire, will be back for two episodes. We’re keen to see if Dr. Brown and Dr. Kalu will rekindle their romance upon her return, and the same goes for Dr. Perez and Dr. Allen. But we’d wager that the former flings will love being able to catch up and reconnect but ultimately realize that their hearts lie somewhere else.

4. Steve’s Future

Fans want to know how Steve’s life will turn out. One fan theorizes that The Good Doctor series finale will feature a time jump that reveals Steve’s future as a surgeon like his father.

“I’m calling it. The end of the series will feature a time jump,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “My unqualified theory is that some random guy sees another random guy on the side of the road because his car broke down and so he helps him. Homeboy’s telling him all these car facts that he learned from his mom so he’s perfectly capable of helping him fix his car. Then he notices that the car owner has a nasty cut on his ulna and he rushes him to the hospital and when he gets there and saves the dude’s life, Shaun, who at this point is the Chief of surgery at St. Bon’s will go up to him and say, ‘Well done, Dr. Steve Murphy.'”

It would be wonderful to know what becomes of Shaun and Lea’s son. More than that, we’d love to know where Dr. Glassman and the rest of the doctors at San Jose Saint Bonaventure Hospital fit into his life. Is Steve close friends with Eden, the adopted daughter of Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee)? A time jump to reveal where all of these beloved doctors and their loved ones wind up would be a heartwarming way to end this heartwarming show.

The Good Doctor, Returns, Tuesday, April 30, 10/9c, ABC