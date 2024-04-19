Something tells us that the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 finale—a two-parter, airing on April 29 and May 6—is definitely going to leave us wanting more. CBS has shared descriptions of both episodes, and this comes as its future is still up in the air. (It’s one of four dramas the network has yet to renew or cancel, along with CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, and So Help Me Todd.)

First in “Spill the Tea” on April 29, after a high-value bioweapons expert is murdered in a secure facility on Hawai’i, NCIS and the NCIS Elite team join forces to track down the killer and discover an even deadlier threat. The NCIS Elite team is what has really brought Sam Hanna (LA‘s LL COOL J) to the island, as was (finally) revealed in the fifth episode of the season after Jane (Vanessa Lachey) and Ernie (Jason Antoon) did some digging when he was being secretive.

Then in “Divided We Conquer” on May 6, after a devastating ambush with a deadly bioweapon, the NCIS team must track down a mysterious terrorist group before they can strike again.

Alex Tarrant (who plays Kai) previously told TV Insider that NCIS Elite would be part of the finale, which would also include “two special visits.” We then confirmed that one of the two familiar guest stars popping up in the Season 3 finale is Agent John Swift (Henry Ian Cusick), in his second appearance of the season; the other is still a mystery.

Furthermore, Tarrant shared, “Kai actually hasn’t had very many fights this season, but in the finale, we really get to see something significant within his physical capability.”

But what has us especially hoping for a fourth season is that he teased, “There is definitely a special twist that comes in towards the end. It was a shock to me when I was reading the scripts, that’s for sure,” and yes, the finale “most definitely … ends on a cliffhanger.”

With NCIS Elite part of the finale, might it answer the question of how long Sam might stay on the island? His comment in the fifth episode of the season, that he’s “getting used to it here,” has us wondering. And now that we’ve gotten teases about Tennant’s mother, we want more!

What are your early predictions for the Season 3 finale? Let us know in the comments section, below.

NCIS: Hawai’i, 2-Part Season 3 Finale, Monday, April 29 and May 6, 10/9c, CBS