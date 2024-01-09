‘The Good Doctor’: Chuku Modu Bumped to Series Regular for Season 7

Chuku Modu‘s Dr. Jared Kalu will return in The Good Doctor Season 7.

The ABC medical drama is bringing actor Modu back as a series regular for the new season, according to TV Line. The Good Doctor Season 7 premieres on Tuesday, February 20 at 10/9c on ABC.

Modu’s Jared was part of The Good Doctor Season 1 cast. He worked under Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Edward Gonzalez), who died in an earthquake in the Season 3 finale. Jared briefly dated Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas) in Season 1 and was written out after the Season 2 premiere. Jared was fired for physically assaulting Dr. Matt Coyle (Eric Winter), who had harassed Claire, but the character returned in The Good Doctor Season 6, appearing in seven episodes.

Modu’s return comes after Hill Harper‘s exit from the series. The actor, who plays Dr. Marcus Andrews, has left the show to run for the United States Senate. When Harper first announced his campaign in July 2023, his future on The Good Doctor was left unclear. The series confirmed Harper’s official departure in November.

The Good Doctor Season 6 finale showed the birth of Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea’s (Paige Spara) son. Elsewhere in the episode, Danny (Brandon Larracuente), Jared, and Jerome (Giacomo Baessato) got into an accident when transporting a patient to the hospital via ambulance. Jared and Jerome weren’t seriously injured, but Danny was.

The recovering addict feared taking opiates for pain management following his emergency surgery. He made Jordan (Bria Henderson) promise not to give them, but his pain was so immense, she eventually administered fentanyl. He eventually understood, but decided he needed to return home to heal and maintain his sobriety. They promised to have their date before he leaves.

While you wait for The Good Doctor Season 7 to premiere, you can watch all of the episodes now on Hulu.

