The Golden Globes moved over to CBS (from NBC) for its 2024 show, but did viewers follow?

The January 7 broadcast, which started on time (even with football before it!) and ran just over three hours, was watched by 9.4 million, up 50 percent from the 2023 show and the largest audience since 2020, according to Nielsen time zone-adjusted fast national including Out of Home ratings.

In 2023, 6.3 million tuned in for the show, which received a 1.1 rating. The Golden Globes did not air in 2022 after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity was called out. And 2023 saw a significant drop from 2021 with 18.3 million viewers and a 4.7 rating. Those were just slightly down from 2019’s 18.6 million and 5.2 rating.

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards was the most-watched entertainment program on Sunday and reached the largest live-streaming audience for an awards show across Paramount+ and other CBS platforms since the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which aired in February 2023. It was also the second-largest CBS event ever streamed on Paramount+ in terms of AMA and reach.

The Golden Globes also dominated social media on January 7, with nearly 30 billion potential impressions (the estimated number of people who might have viewed posts related to the topic), ranking as the #1 program of the night based on total interactions. #GoldenGlobes trended in the top 10 in the U.S. for eight hours and peaked at #1.

Jo Koy hosted the awards show, though his monologue wasn’t exactly a hit with the audience or viewers. Oppenheimer brought home the most Golden Globes for films, with five, while Succession was the big TV winner of the night, with four. The Bear and Beef each won three, while Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, and Poor Things each took home two awards. Kevin Costner presenting alongside America Ferrera had people talking, and there was a major Suits reunion onstage.