What Was Up With Kevin Costner at Golden Globes? Viewers React

Kevin Costner‘s absence from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards made one of the nights most memorable moments. Now, his presence has made the 2024 Golden Globes has produced another memorable moment thanks to his awkward appearance with Barbie‘s America Ferrera.

Costner and Ferrera teamed up to announce the winner of the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy category. The first head-scratcher was the fact that Costner was announced as the star, director, and executive producer of the upcoming film Horizon: An American Saga, with no mention of Yellowstone.

Costner won his first award for his performance as John Dutton in Yellowstone at the 2023 Golden Globes, and the awards show is broadcast on CBS, Paramount Network‘s sibling network. Perhaps it was the fact that Horizon hits theaters this June, whereas Yellowstone doesn’t come back with new episodes until November. But with all of the reported drama between Costner and Taylor Sheridan, the Yellowstone omission was notable.

Before Costner and Ferrera announced the nominees and winner, they performed a bit about Ferrera’s monologue about womanhood in the Barbie movie. It came after Ferrera sang the praises of The Bodyguard. The funniest part of it all was Costner’s lack of interest in playing into the bit.

When Ferrera said The Bodyguard gave her “chills,” he replied with the most lackluster “aw” imaginable. The crowd, Ferrera, and Costner himself broke out in laughter in response. Then Costner complimented Ferrera’s moving Barbie monologue, quoting some of the lines from the scene.

“I think a lot of people really love that scene … the Barbie movie,” Costner said, unable to hide the cringe look on his face. “You know, ‘it’s literally impossible to be a woman.’ You know that? ‘You’re so beautiful, you’re so smart. It kills me that you don’t think you’re good enough.’ That was pretty good.”

“Did you, Kevin Costner, memorize my monologue about womanhood from Barbie?” Ferrera asked in fake amazement. As Costner dryly replied, “No.” The audience cracked up again. “But it’s an important message,” he added. “And it always serves to remind me what’s possible in film.”

Presenting the award for Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series it’s Barbie monologue experts @AmericaFerrera and Kevin Costner! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mweWl9OZJt — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

The awkward moment was ultimately entertaining, and certainly funnier than some of the other painfully bland presentations at other parts of the night. Costner’s vibe was an example of someone who won’t commit to the bad awards show script bit. The moment produced split reactions from viewers online, however.

Some thought Costner was funny, others felt he needed to up the energy. Others were reminded of the hilarious moment when Regina Hall accepted Costner’s Yellowstone Golden Globe on his behalf last year:

Kevin Costner’s best Golden Globe appearance is still last year when he didn’t show up pic.twitter.com/vlOvSrnZAW — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) January 8, 2024

Check out more fan reactions from Costner and Ferrera’s Golden Globes appearance below, and let us know what you thought of the moment in the comments section.

