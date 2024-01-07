After the resurgence of popularity of Suits thanks to Netflix, was anyone surprised when it was announced that two of its stars would be among the presenters at the 2024 Golden Globes?

We knew heading into the awards show that Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht, who starred as Mike Ross and Harvey Specter, the college dropout who never attended law school and the corporate lawyer who hired him, were on the list of presenters. And they took the stage to present Best TV Series — Drama, only for viewers to be treated to a surprise mid-way through.

“There is nothing more dramatic or anxiety-inducing than waiting all night to hear that your category has finally arrived,” Macht remarked. “Yes, yes, that’s true. It’s hard to imagine having to wait so long for your show to get that kind of recognition,” Adams quipped. “What are you talking about?” Macht asked, and Adams told him he’d explain later.

That was when they were joined onstage by two of their costars, Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen, who started as Harvey’s assistant and became COO) and Gina Torres (lawyer Jessica Pearson, also the lead of her own spinoff). “Did you forget about us?” Torres asked. “Sorry, not sorry, to interrupt,” Rafferty added. Watch the video below.

They then turned to the reason they were onstage, to present the award, with 1923, The Crown, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, The Morning Show, and Succession facing off for the award. Rafferty read “and the Golden Globe goes to…” but all four announced Succession the winner.

Suits began breaking Netflix‘s all-time streaming record in June and July, four years after the USA Network came to an end after its nine-season run (2011-2019). That, of course, prompted speculation about the series returning for a 10th season, then in October, it was reported that a Suits offshoot with original series creator Aaron Korsh was in development.