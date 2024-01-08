See the Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes Afterparties (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Golden Globes 2024 afterparties
Getty Images

Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes is always billed as Hollywood’s biggest party.

The awards show is one of the few annual events that brings the biggest stars of both film and television into one room to celebrate the year’s biggest and best releases. After SuccessionThe BearBeefOppenheimer, and more titles won big, the casts and creators gathered at the Netflix, Billboard, and United Talent Agency (UTA) 2024 Golden Globes afterparties, and we’ve got a behind-the-scenes look at the celebrations in the gallery below.

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards aired on Sunday, January 7 on CBS and were hosted by comedian Jo Koy, although the crowd wasn’t all too impressed with his jokes. There were some awkward presenter bits like Kevin Costner and America Ferrera’s, but you couldn’t help but laugh at the moment.

There were memorable speeches, like the funny ones delivered by the likes of Robert Downey Jr. (who won for Oppenheimer) and Kieran Culkin (who won for Succession) and the moving, history-making speeches like Lily Gladstone‘s (who won for Killers of the Flower Moon).

For the first time, stand-up comedians were recognized in an all-new category (Ricky Gervais won the first trophy) and the first blockbuster achievement award went to Barbie, the most successful movie of 2023.

Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne was nominated for her performance in the Peacock series. See her getting ready for the Globes with a Dunkin’ iced coffee below.

Natasha Lyonne Runs on DUNKIN' ahead of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at her home on January 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Natasha Lyonne Runs on DUNKIN’ ahead of the 81st Golden Globe Awards at her home on January 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California(Sara Jaye/Getty Images for DUNKIN’)

See Lyonne in her finished look, along with all the other film and TV stars you know and love, in the full 2024 Golden Globes afterparties gallery.

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong attend the 2024 Billboard Golden Globes Afterparty
Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images

Beef stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun

Ayo Edebiri attends 2024 Billboard Golden Globes afterparty
Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri reacts to her newly inscribed Golden Globe trophy

Billie Eilish and Lily Gladstone attend 2024 Billboard Golden Globes afterparty
Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images

Billie Eilish and Lily Gladstone

Brendan Hunt and Hannah Waddingham attend 2024 Billboard Golden Globes afterparty
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Ted Lasso stars Brendan Hunt and Hannah Waddingham

Cillian Murphy attends 2024 Billboard Golden Globes afterparty
Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Image

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends 2024 Billboard Golden Globes afterparty
Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Flavor Flav and Billie Eilish attend 2024 Billboard Golden Globes afterparty
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Flavor Flav and Billie Eilish

Jeremy Allen White and Matthew Macfadyen attend 2024 Billboard Golden Globes afterparty
Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images

The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White and Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen

Justin Hartley and Wilmer Valderrama attend 2024 Billboard Golden Globes afterparty
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Justin Hartley and Wilmer Valderrama

Justine Triet attends 2024 Billboard Golden Globes afterparty
Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images

Anatomy of a Fall director and screenwriter Justine Triet celebrates her two wins

Kieran Culkin attends 2024 Billboard Golden Globes afterparty
Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images

Kieran Culkin gets his Golden Globe inscribed

Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Yorgos Lanthimos attend 2024 Billboard Golden Globes afterparty
Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images

The Poor Things crew: Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and director Yorgos Lanthimos

attends 2024 Billboard Golden Globes afterparty
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Paul Giamatti

Wolfgang Puck, Kevin Costner, Lenny Kravitz, Charles Melton, Nicole Avant, Colman Domingo, Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix, and guests attend Netflix's 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

(L-R) Wolfgang Puck, Kevin Costner, Lenny Kravitz, Charles Melton, Nicole Avant, Colman Domingo, Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix, and guests

Wanda Sykes and Diana Nyad attend Netflix's 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Wanda Sykes and Diana Nyad

Tim Robinson and Jim Gaffigan attend Netflix's 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Tim Robinson and Jim Gaffigan

Simu Liu and Trevor Noah attend Netflix's 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Simu Liu and Trevor Noah

Bryn Mooser, Natasha Lyonne, and Jason Sudeikis attend Netflix's 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Bryn Mooser, Natasha Lyonne, and Jason Sudeikis

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig attend Netflix's 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, the married duo behind Barbie‘s screenplay

Noah J. Ricketts, Jonathan Bailey, and Jelani Alladin attend Netflix's 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Fellow Travelers‘ Noah J. Ricketts, Jonathan Bailey, and Jelani Alladin

Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani attend Netflix's 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Never Have I Ever stars Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani

Sam Richardson and Jason Sudeikis attend Netflix's 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Ted Lasso‘s Sam Richardson and Jason Sudeikis, fresh off Richardson’s Emmy win

(L-R) Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, Anna Osceola, Bart Freundlich, and Jon Hamm attend Netflix's 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

(L-R) Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, Anna Osceola, Bart Freundlich, and Jon Hamm

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attend Netflix's 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

(L-R) Kevin Costner, Jason Segel, and Kayla Radomski attend Netflix's 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Kevin Costner, Jason Segel, and Kayla Radomski

Khalid Abdallah and Elizabeth Debicki attend Netflix's 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

The Crown‘s Dodi and Diana, Khalid Abdallah and Elizabeth Debicki

Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone gets her statue inscribed

Jillian Dion, Kevin Costner and JaNae Collins
Anna Webber/Billboard via Getty Images

Kevin Costner with Killers of the Flower Moon stars Jillian Dion and JaNae Collins

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Jodie Foster and Bonnie Stoll, whom Foster plays in Nyad

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Jon Batiste and Suits‘ Sarah Rafferty

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Jon Batiste and Shameik Moore

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Jon Hamm and Colman Domingo

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Poker Face star Chloe Sevigny and Natasha Lyonne

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Greta Gerwig and Julianne Moore

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Past Lives‘ Greta Lee and All of Us Strangers‘ Andrew Scott

Helen Mirren and Annette Bening
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Helen Mirren and Annette Bening

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Jason Sudeikis, Jim Gaffigan, and Brendan Hunt

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

The happy couple Bill Hader and Ali Wong

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Priscilla‘s Cailee Spaeny and May December‘s Charles Melton

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Carey Mulligan and Kristen Wiig

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Charles Melton and his mom, Sukyong Melton

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Charles Melton, Natalie Portman and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images

Dave Lawson and Sarah Snook

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Andrew Scott, Billie Eilish, and Colman Domingo

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

All the Light We Cannot See breakout star Aria Mia Loberti

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Saltburn‘s Barry Keoghan and May December‘s Charles Melton

Arian Moayed and Julia Garner at 2024 Golden Globes UTA afterparty
Eric Charbonneau / Le Studio Photography

Succession‘s Arian Moayed and Ozark‘s Julia Garner, who co-starred in Inventing Anna

Eric Charbonneau / Le Studio Photography

Dakota Fanning and Sandra Hüller

Eric Charbonneau / Le Studio Photography

Father-son duo Jack and Dennis Quaid

Eric Charbonneau / Le Studio Photography

Jim Berkus, Ria Berkus, and Harrison Ford

Eric Charbonneau / Le Studio Photography

Kayte Walsh and Kelsey Grammer

Eric Charbonneau / Le Studio Photography

Riverdale‘s KJ Apa

Eric Charbonneau / Le Studio Photography

Kumail Nanjiani and John Cho

Eric Charbonneau / Le Studio Photography

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Eric Charbonneau / Le Studio Photography

Mads Mikkelsen and Sandra Hüller

Golden Globe Awards

