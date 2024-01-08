See the Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes Afterparties (PHOTOS)

The Golden Globes is always billed as Hollywood’s biggest party.

The awards show is one of the few annual events that brings the biggest stars of both film and television into one room to celebrate the year’s biggest and best releases. After Succession, The Bear, Beef, Oppenheimer, and more titles won big, the casts and creators gathered at the Netflix, Billboard, and United Talent Agency (UTA) 2024 Golden Globes afterparties, and we’ve got a behind-the-scenes look at the celebrations in the gallery below.

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards aired on Sunday, January 7 on CBS and were hosted by comedian Jo Koy, although the crowd wasn’t all too impressed with his jokes. There were some awkward presenter bits like Kevin Costner and America Ferrera’s, but you couldn’t help but laugh at the moment.

There were memorable speeches, like the funny ones delivered by the likes of Robert Downey Jr. (who won for Oppenheimer) and Kieran Culkin (who won for Succession) and the moving, history-making speeches like Lily Gladstone‘s (who won for Killers of the Flower Moon).

For the first time, stand-up comedians were recognized in an all-new category (Ricky Gervais won the first trophy) and the first blockbuster achievement award went to Barbie, the most successful movie of 2023.

Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne was nominated for her performance in the Peacock series. See her getting ready for the Globes with a Dunkin’ iced coffee below.

See Lyonne in her finished look, along with all the other film and TV stars you know and love, in the full 2024 Golden Globes afterparties gallery.