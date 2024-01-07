Golden Globes 2024: Did Jo Koy’s Monologue Make You Cringe? (POLL)

There are a few things that are different at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards — such as new categories and no recipients for The Carol Burnett Award and the Cecil B. DeMille Award — but what isn’t is the host, comedian Jo Koy, and the opening monologue.

“Half the room is cringing,” he said at one point, and that was true. There was not nearly as much laughter or applause as it seemed he expected, and he did also note, “I got the gig 10 days ago, you want a perfect monologue? I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”

Koy kicked off his monologue by talking about how excited he was to be there, calling hosting a dream come true before focusing on who was in attendance and the most-nominated movies and TV shows. He called out Kevin Costner — who’s “never here. Kevin’s like in a mountain with a cow or something, but today, he’s here” — as well as Don Cheadle and Meryl Streep (his mother’s favorite).

He said he loved Oppenheimer, though had “just … one complaint: It needed another hour. I felt like it need some more backstory.” His New Year’s resolution for 2024 is “to finish Oppenheimer in 2025. … I loved Oppenheimer, especially the first season. Oppenheimer answered a life-long question that’s been on my mind for years: Yes, scientists do get laid, as long as they look like Cillian Murphy.”

He then turned to Barbie and his attraction to Ryan Gosling‘s eyes, being awestruck seeing Robert De Niro (before telling him, “Your last performance has got to be your greatest performance ever. How’d you get her pregnant at 80?”), Killers of the Flower Moon, Saltburn, Succession, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (for getting “paid millions of dollars for doing nothing, and that’s by Netflix“), and Only Murders in the Building.

Most of his jokes were just awkward as well as going on a bit too long for each show, movie, and person he called out. But what did you think? Let us know in the poll and comments below. Plus, watch the monologue above.