‘Family Feud’ Clip Goes Viral After Steve Harvey Accepts Shocking Answer (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Steve Harvey laughing in an episode of 'Family Feud'
Family Feud

Family Feud

 More

Steve Harvey is no stranger to going viral, so it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that a clip from Family Feud has been doing the rounds again this week.

In the clip, which is seemingly from a 2017 episode of the long-running game show, Harvey asks the contestants to “Name something a woman might drive a man to do.”

The first contestant buzzes in with, “Go shopping with her,” but that response isn’t on the board.

Then, the other contestant makes a shocking guess, suggesting, “Kill himself.”

“Kill himself, wow,” Harvey says as the audience responds with a mix of gasps, laughter, and, eventually, applause.

“It might not be up there, but I damn sure thought of it a couple of times,” Harvey quips as he turns to the answer board. “Yeah, my ex-wife. Yes, siree. Thought about KILLING MYSELF!”

Surprisingly, the answer IS on the scoreboard, at No. 3, earning the contestant 14 points.

After a fan on X (formerly Twitter) reposted the moment on January 2, the clip soon went viral, with many reacting in shock and others having fun with the situation.

Steve Harvey Is the Best Host on Television – And it's Not Even Close
Related

Steve Harvey Is the Best Host on Television – And it's Not Even Close

“I have never laughed this hard from a tweet ever thank you mather for my life,” wrote one X user, while another added, “That got real dark.”

“THE HORROR ON STEVE’S FACE,” said another commenter, while one person added, “The look on his face. That was the realest thing he’s ever heard.”

“Wait, it’s ACTUALLY ON THE BOARD,” said another, who was surprised to see the answer was correct.

“This show is a national treasure,” said one fan.

One user pointed out the way Harvey says ‘killing myself’ “sounds like Papa Roach’s Into Pieces,” and so the person who originally posted the clip edited the soundbite into the Papa Roach hit.

Harvey went viral a couple of times last year, once over drag queen Willam Belli’s X-rated answer during Celebrity Family Feud and another over some hilariously freaky AI-generated photos of the host being chased by monsters.

Celebrity Family Feud, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC

 

Family Feud (2010)

Steve Harvey

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Big After Incredible Puzzle Solve
Director Ian McCrudden and actor Mickey Cottrell
2
Mickey Cottrell Dies: Veteran Actor & Publicist Was 79
Tim Kang in 'The Mentalist,' Jay Hernandez in 'Gang Related,' and Perdita Weeks in 'Penny Dreadful'
3
‘Magnum P.I.’ Ending: Watch the Cast in These Other Screen Roles
James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Robert Iler in 'The Sopranos'
4
‘The Sopranos’ Creator Sets Record Straight on Tony’s Final Scene
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace
5
5 Burning Questions About Natalia Grace Answered