Steve Harvey is no stranger to going viral, so it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that a clip from Family Feud has been doing the rounds again this week.

In the clip, which is seemingly from a 2017 episode of the long-running game show, Harvey asks the contestants to “Name something a woman might drive a man to do.”

The first contestant buzzes in with, “Go shopping with her,” but that response isn’t on the board.

Then, the other contestant makes a shocking guess, suggesting, “Kill himself.”

“Kill himself, wow,” Harvey says as the audience responds with a mix of gasps, laughter, and, eventually, applause.

“It might not be up there, but I damn sure thought of it a couple of times,” Harvey quips as he turns to the answer board. “Yeah, my ex-wife. Yes, siree. Thought about KILLING MYSELF!”

Surprisingly, the answer IS on the scoreboard, at No. 3, earning the contestant 14 points.

pic.twitter.com/fMu60G1Z22 — Michael Piercey (@ProducerPants) January 2, 2024

After a fan on X (formerly Twitter) reposted the moment on January 2, the clip soon went viral, with many reacting in shock and others having fun with the situation.

“I have never laughed this hard from a tweet ever thank you mather for my life,” wrote one X user, while another added, “That got real dark.”

“THE HORROR ON STEVE’S FACE,” said another commenter, while one person added, “The look on his face. That was the realest thing he’s ever heard.”

“Wait, it’s ACTUALLY ON THE BOARD,” said another, who was surprised to see the answer was correct.

“This show is a national treasure,” said one fan.

One user pointed out the way Harvey says ‘killing myself’ “sounds like Papa Roach’s Into Pieces,” and so the person who originally posted the clip edited the soundbite into the Papa Roach hit.

Harvey went viral a couple of times last year, once over drag queen Willam Belli’s X-rated answer during Celebrity Family Feud and another over some hilariously freaky AI-generated photos of the host being chased by monsters.

