‘Night Court’ Finale: See Roz’s Wedding With Guest Star Julia Duffy & More (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
John Larroquette as Dan Fielding and Marsha Warfield as Roz in 'Night Court' Season 2 finale
Nicole Weingart/NBC

Night Court

 More

Here come the brides!

Judge Abby Stone’s (Melissa Rauch) courtroom is hosting Roz’s wedding in the Night Court Season 2 finale, airing Tuesday, March 26 at 8/7c on NBC. It’s going to be a sentimental evening, as Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) sees his old friend Roz (Marsha Warfield) tie the knot.

In Night Court Season 2 Episode 13, “The Best Dan,” Roz finds herself in court after her wedding venue falls through, prompting Abby to offer up the courthouse for the big day. It’s all hands on deck to keep the special day in order!

Dan strikes up a connection with a wedding guest who has ties to his past, only to realize that his reputation precedes him. Abby and Jake (returning guest star Ryan Hansen), cautious that the wedding may kick things into high gear, set rules to keep their relationship casual. Gurgs (Lacretta) suspects foul play with the wedding arrangements and enlists Olivia (India de Beaufort), Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi), and Flobert (Gary Anthony Williams) to help investigate.

Rhys Darby Talks Improvising on 'Night Court': 'I Do Anything for Comedy'
Related

Rhys Darby Talks Improvising on 'Night Court': 'I Do Anything for Comedy'

Guest stars include Indira G. Wilson as Roz’s betrothed, Loretta, Julia Duffy as Susan, Gigi Rice as Katie, and Kenneth Mosley as Devin. See the Night Court wedding in the photos from the finale below!

Night Court, Season 2 Finale, Tuesday, March 26, 8/7c, NBC

Nicole Weingart/NBC

Roz fears her wedding will flop, but Dan and the Night Court crew will help her out

Nicole Weingart/NBC

Night Court bailiffs of past and present unite! Warfield and Lacretta share a scene as Roz and Gurgs

John Larroquette as Dan Fielding and Marsha Warfield as Roz in 'Night Court' Season 2 finale
Nicole Weingart/NBC

Dan serves as Roz’s Best Man

Nicole Weingart/NBC

Ryan Hansen appears with Julia Duffy. Perhaps they’re related?

Nicole Weingart/NBC

A dolled-up courtroom wedding is straight out of the chipper Abby’s dreams

Nicole Weingart/NBC

Is this Abby and Jake keeping it “casual”?

Nicole Weingart/NBC

Something’s up here

Nicole Weingart/NBC

No wedding is being ruined on Gurgs’ and Olivia’s watch

Nicole Weingart/NBC

Is Olivia questioning Devin?

Nicole Weingart/NBC

Could Gigi Rice’s Katie be the link to someone in Dan’s past?

John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone in 'Night Court' Season 2 finale
Nicole Weingart/NBC

Weddings make everyone emotional, even Dan Fielding!

Indira G. Wilson as Loretta, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, Marsha Warfield as Roz in 'Night Court' Season 2 finale
Nicole Weingart/NBC

May Dan have this dance?

Night Court (2023)

Gary Anthony Williams

Gigi Rice

India de Beaufort

Indira G. Wilson

John Larroquette

Julia Duffy

Kenneth Mosley

Lacretta

Marsha Warfield

Melissa Rauch

Nyambi Nyambi

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julie Belafonte on red carpet
1
Julie Robinson Belafonte, Harry Belafonte’s Wife of 50 Years, Dies at 95
Aisha Hinds — '9-1-1' Season 7 Episode 2
2
Aisha Hinds Says Hen’s Still Hurting From Betrayal on ‘9-1-1’
Sam Buttrey
3
‘Jeopardy!’: Sam Buttrey Cracks Up Fans With ‘JIT’ Joke
Grey Damon — 'Station 19' Season 7 Episode 2
4
‘Station 19’: Grey Damon Ponders Jack’s Future — On the Job & With Andy
Maggie Q
5
‘Bosch’: Maggie Q to Lead Renée Ballard Spinoff at Prime Video