‘Night Court’ Finale: See Roz’s Wedding With Guest Star Julia Duffy & More (PHOTOS)

Here come the brides!

Judge Abby Stone’s (Melissa Rauch) courtroom is hosting Roz’s wedding in the Night Court Season 2 finale, airing Tuesday, March 26 at 8/7c on NBC. It’s going to be a sentimental evening, as Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) sees his old friend Roz (Marsha Warfield) tie the knot.

In Night Court Season 2 Episode 13, “The Best Dan,” Roz finds herself in court after her wedding venue falls through, prompting Abby to offer up the courthouse for the big day. It’s all hands on deck to keep the special day in order!

Dan strikes up a connection with a wedding guest who has ties to his past, only to realize that his reputation precedes him. Abby and Jake (returning guest star Ryan Hansen), cautious that the wedding may kick things into high gear, set rules to keep their relationship casual. Gurgs (Lacretta) suspects foul play with the wedding arrangements and enlists Olivia (India de Beaufort), Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi), and Flobert (Gary Anthony Williams) to help investigate.

Guest stars include Indira G. Wilson as Roz’s betrothed, Loretta, Julia Duffy as Susan, Gigi Rice as Katie, and Kenneth Mosley as Devin. See the Night Court wedding in the photos from the finale below!

Night Court, Season 2 Finale, Tuesday, March 26, 8/7c, NBC