‘Family Feud’ Contestant Thinks She’s on ‘Jeopardy!’ – See Steve Harvey React

Steve Harvey was left stunned on a recent episode of Family Feud as one contestant got all confused and suddenly thought they were playing Jeopardy!

The funny clip was shared on the official Family Feud Instagram page and shows Erin buzzing in to answer the question, “Name an occupation where someone wears a robe at work.”

With a nervous look on her face, Erin answered, “What is a surgeon?” phrasing her response as if she were on Jeopardy!, where contestants must answer in the form of a question.

Harvey looked flabbergasted as he took in Erin’s response. He then asked her, “You thought you were playing… Jeopardy?”

A panicked Erin replied, “For a second. Just for a second,” before laughing at her hilarious mistake.

Harvey then turned to the board to ask, “What is a surgeon?” Unfortunately for Erin, her guess wasn’t one of the top answers.

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the moment and took to the Instagram comments to share their reactions.

“Somewhere, Alex [Trebek, long-time Jeopardy! host] is laughing,” wrote one fan.

“I could see someone very nervous getting confused for sure!” added another commenter, while one person wrote, “Poor thing was horrified at her own mistake.”

Others shared GIFs of Trebek dancing and giving a thumbs up, while some took Erin’s lead and gave their guesses in the form of a question, too.

“What is a Judge?” wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, the official Jeopardy! Instagram page jumped into the comments to share their support for Erin. “Nothing wrong with answering in the form of a question,” the comment read.

“You can’t make this stuff up!” added another.

This isn’t the first time Jeopardy! has come up during an episode of Family Feud. Back in a 2018 episode, Harvey was so incredulous over one contestant’s answer that he ended up throwing his cue cards and jokingly declaring, “You know what I’m going to do? I’m gonna go host Jeopardy.”

Sadly, we’ve yet to see a true Family Feud and Jeopardy! crossover episode.

