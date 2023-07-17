‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Fans Shocked by Drag Queen Willam Belli’s X-Rated Answers

Things got pretty bananas on Sunday’s (July 16) episode of Celebrity Family Feud, literally, as drag queen Willam Belli pulled a banana out of her hair and left Steve Harvey speechless. And it left some viewers wondering if the show had finally gone too far.

The stars of the reality competition series Drag Me To Dinner, including Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka, faced off on the long-running game show, which featured several moments that left its host and viewers amused and shocked.

When Willam was called up to the podium to square off against Burtka, she reached into her hair and removed a banana. She then proceeded to take a bite out of the fruit before passing it to Burtka, who did the same. Willam then offered the banana to a stunned Harvey, who turned down the offer to get involved.

“Steve Harvey’s face when the queen pulled a banana out of her hair!” tweeted one viewer.

“As I’m watching The Show and Saw William pull out a Banana out of her hair and yeah I agree this episode has gone Bananas,” wrote another fan.

“Steve was NOT ready for @willam and the banana,” added another.

“You thought it was a banana in my wig, but I was just happy to see you,” Willam told Harvey.

The action only got wilder from there, as Willam and Burtka were faced with a very suggestive category. The two stars were asked to name “Something That Married People Do That a Dog Might Do While Making Love.”

Willam buzzed in with an X-rated answer that was censored on the television broadcast. Again, Harvey looked stunned while Burtka and the studio audience laughed.

“Did she just say eat a**? #CelebrityFamilyFeud” asked one viewer on Twitter.

“I wanna know what she actually said to where they had to censor it…” wrote another fan.

Others were shocked but highly amused by the moment, with one viewer writing, “Willam rules all broadcast television.”

“This moment alone is worth the rewatch on @hulu @FamilyFeudABC @willam had us rolling,” added another.

“Willam is killing me right now,” said one fan.

While some found Willam’s response shocking, others agreed that the show’s question writers intentionally come up with “risqué” categories to lead contestants into giving rude answers.

“They come up with these risqué questions so don’t be surprised when contestants say inappropriate things,” said one viewer.

Whatever Willam said, the answer was deemed correct, or at least close enough to one of the answers, as “Lickety-Lick/Kiss” appeared on the board.

Willam and her team, made up of fellow drag stars including Manila Luzone and BenDeLaCreme, ended up winning the whole show, earning $25,000 for their chosen charity.

