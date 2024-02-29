‘Family Feud’: Steve Harvey Blasted Over Contestant’s Disputed Answer

Steve Harvey is under fire from some Family Feud viewers for not allowing an answer many thought should have been deemed correct.

On a recent episode of the long-running game show, a contestant, Rachel, was denied twice despite her answers being close to one of the correct answers on the board.

The category was name “something you’d like to give your mother-in-law,” to which Rachel buzzed in and said “A fist” while performing a punching motion.

“Well, damn,” Harvey said. “The only thing that would make this right is if that answer is up there. Then it is OK.”

Unfortunately for Rachel, the answer wasn’t on the board, but she received another chance at the question as her family, the Webbs, gained control of the category.

As Harvey went down the line, asking each contestant for their answers, he eventually arrived at Rachel once again. “I love my mother-in-law; let me just preface before I say a word,” Rachel said before giving her second guess.

Harvey asked her again, “Name something you’d like to give to your mother-in-law,” to which Rachel answered, “A piece of my mind… not really, but…”

The studio audience cheered, but again, Rachel’s guess wasn’t one of the top eight answers. This was the Webb family’s third strike, meaning the category was handed over to their opponents.

After the round was over, Harvey unveiled the top eight answers, and the number eight answer was “The Finger.”

This led to some viewers thinking Rachel was “robbed,” as “a piece of my mind” could be perceived as the equivalent of giving someone the finger.

“I think The Finger could be considered giving her a piece of your mind,” wrote one viewer in the YouTube comments.

“In this context “a piece of my mind” and “the finger” are close enough to give it to them,” said another.

One commenter added, “Shouldn’t ‘a piece of your mind’ and ‘your finger’ be considered in the same category?”

Another thought that Rachel actually meant “the finger” when she gave “the fist” answer, explaining, “I feel like she meant ‘the finger’ when she said ‘the fist’………that should have counted.”

What do you think? Should Harvey have allowed Rachel’s answer to count? Let us know in the comments below.