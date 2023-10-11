Steve Harvey Being Chased by Monsters Images Go Viral

Martin Holmes
Comments
Steve Harvey chased by monster meme
@mugroobeerfan TikTok

Family Feud

Spooky season is upon us, and we all know what that means: ghosts, ghouls, witches, skeletons, Jack-o’-lanterns, and… Steve Harvey?

That’s right, Halloween is just around the corner, and somehow, the long-serving Family Feud host has become the center of all things spooky due to some hilariously freaky AI-generated photos that have gone viral across social media.

It’s not clear who exactly started the latest trend, but photos of Harvey being chased through the woods by creepy monsters have become the go-to meme in recent days.

The images in question see the highly meme-able host running for his life with a look of absolute terror on his face as he’s stalked by various monstrous abominations. Safe to say, fans found the photos hilarious.

Steve Harvey runs from monster meme

“Never have I been as satisfied with an AI rendered image than I have been with this,” wrote one commenter on Twitter/X.

Steve Harvey runs from monster meme

“I like to imagine these photos are from either the same night and just happened to run into 4 different monsters or on different nights and it’s a reoccurring phenomenon that he gets chased by monsters,” said another.

“Been laughing at this for 5 mins longer than I should have,” wrote one fan.

Steve Harvey runs from monster meme

Another stated, “I always find it fascinating how AI can create such realistic and sometimes ridiculous scenarios. It’s both impressive and a little scary at the same time.”

“Lmaooo this is funny but also… unsettling,” said one fan, while another added, “These are awesome. I wish I could get these framed and make a room dedicated to Steve Harvey as a Scream Queen.”

Harvey himself has yet to respond to the latest craze, but he has been known to comment on funny memes, like when he replied to a person claiming that their hamburger looked like him.

Check out more reaction below and try not to have nightmares.

Family Feud (2010)

Steve Harvey

