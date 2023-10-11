Steve Harvey Being Chased by Monsters Images Go Viral

Spooky season is upon us, and we all know what that means: ghosts, ghouls, witches, skeletons, Jack-o’-lanterns, and… Steve Harvey?

That’s right, Halloween is just around the corner, and somehow, the long-serving Family Feud host has become the center of all things spooky due to some hilariously freaky AI-generated photos that have gone viral across social media.

It’s not clear who exactly started the latest trend, but photos of Harvey being chased through the woods by creepy monsters have become the go-to meme in recent days.

Someone: Ai is terrible and will ruin the world Me: haha yeah *moves all the AI generated photos of Steve Harvey being chased by monsters to a hidden folder* pic.twitter.com/nHmWN4HyAi — Ash (@H1TWOM4N) October 7, 2023

The images in question see the highly meme-able host running for his life with a look of absolute terror on his face as he’s stalked by various monstrous abominations. Safe to say, fans found the photos hilarious.

“Never have I been as satisfied with an AI rendered image than I have been with this,” wrote one commenter on Twitter/X.

“I like to imagine these photos are from either the same night and just happened to run into 4 different monsters or on different nights and it’s a reoccurring phenomenon that he gets chased by monsters,” said another.

“Been laughing at this for 5 mins longer than I should have,” wrote one fan.

Another stated, “I always find it fascinating how AI can create such realistic and sometimes ridiculous scenarios. It’s both impressive and a little scary at the same time.”

“Lmaooo this is funny but also… unsettling,” said one fan, while another added, “These are awesome. I wish I could get these framed and make a room dedicated to Steve Harvey as a Scream Queen.”

Harvey himself has yet to respond to the latest craze, but he has been known to comment on funny memes, like when he replied to a person claiming that their hamburger looked like him.

Check out more reaction below and try not to have nightmares.

To be fair, silly images like this, chatting with fictional characters, and making cartoon characters sing songs are quite literally the only three things AI is good for — Odenqueen Vulpes 🎃🧡 SEEING BOB THIS WEEK 🍁 (@SaulsGoodGirl) October 7, 2023

In another universe he is a cryptid hunter but isn’t very good at it — K3nTh@G0@t (@Pa1chW0rkPa9an) October 8, 2023

I can hear his Oh Hell Naws from here. — oldschool poonscape (@shutuplevi) October 7, 2023

Can you make wallpapers for these??? — abel (doja on punishment ufn) (@AbelDoja222) October 9, 2023

I keep telling him not to go into the haunted forest — antifa supersoldier (@bunchanumbassss) October 8, 2023