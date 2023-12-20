See ‘Love on the Spectrum U.S.’ Season 2 Couples in All-New Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix‘s Love on the Spectrum U.S. is officially returning for Season 2 on Friday, January 19, 2024, and the streamer is giving fans a first look with an all-new trailer.

The insightful and warm-hearted Emmy-winning docu-reality series follows people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. The prospect of dating can be scary for anyone, and for some of the individuals featured in the show, it’s a new experience altogether.

In the trailer, above, cast member Connor is asked what he thinks love is, to which he answers, “Love is a dagger. A pretty thing that enchants, but also hurts.” His sentiment couldn’t be more accurate as we see the ups and downs of romance unfold in the preview. Joining Connor in this season are fellow cast members Dani, Journey, Tanner, James, David, Abbey, and Steve.

As they speak candidly about their experiences in the testimonial moments, viewers get to see them step into the world and put themselves out there with the hope of finding love. This U.S. iteration of the show aims to share the stories of this unique and diverse cast of characters featuring new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces. In other words, it’s a can’t-miss TV experience.

The original Love on the Spectrum hails from Australia and debuted in 2019 on ABC before moving to Netflix. The American version of the series debuted last year with Season 1 premiering in May 2022, making the long-awaited return all the more exciting. The series from Northern Pictures is executive produced by Karina Holden and Cian O’Clery.

Don’t miss the heartwarming experiences on the horizon for these hopeful romantics when Love on the Spectrum U.S. returns in the new year, and in the meantime, enjoy the sweet trailer, above.

Love on the Spectrum, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, January 19, 2024, Netflix