What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in January 2024
The start of a new year on Netflix means plenty of fresh content for subscribers to enjoy as they celebrate the month of January. So, what’s on the docket for 2024?
When it comes to new must-see originals, The Brothers Sun, starring Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, Sam Song Li, and Justin Chien, is ready to serve up action-packed drama, and Sofia Vergara gets gritty for Griselda from the makers of Narcos. Plus, don’t miss new seasons of Love on the Spectrum U.S. and Queer Eye arriving later in the month. Other highlights include the addition of all six seasons of This Is Us (featuring Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge), which aired on NBC from 2016 to 2022, as well as Fool Me Once, Lift, and Society of the Snow. Scroll down for a full look at the titles coming and going from Netflix in January 2024, and let us know what you plan to watch in the comments section.
Available This Month on Netflix:
TBA
Detective Forst — NETFLIX SERIES
Delicious in Dungeon — NETFLIX ANIME
Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Kitchen — NETFLIX FILM
Kubra — NETFLIX SERIES
January 1
Bitconned — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fool Me Once — NETFLIX SERIES
For a man who’s been murdered, Joe Burkett (Richard Armitage) is looking pretty good. That’s the shock awaiting his widow, Maya (Michelle Keegan), who sees her “late” husband suddenly alive and well on her home’s nannycam footage. Unraveling that mystery is the nail-biting pleasure of this eight-part adaptation of Harlan Coben’s thriller. Joanna Lumley is Joe’s protective mother — what does she know?
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It’s Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
January 4
Boy Swallows Universe — NETFLIX SERIES
The Brothers Sun — NETFLIX SERIES
Society of the Snow — NETFLIX FILM
There’s a reason this tale seems to be retold once a generation. In 1972, a plane crash stranded members of an Uruguayan rugby team on the snow-covered Andes for months; those who survived did so by feeding on the dead bodies of their friends. “We’re still talking about this story more than 50 years later,” says director J.A. Bayona, who based the haunting film on Pablo Vierci’s nonfiction book. With the blessing of the real-life passengers and families of the deceased, Bayona created a harrowing yet inspiring tale that goes beyond the grisly to explore the emotional, physical, and even spiritual truths of enduring unthinkable situations. “[It’s] about life in a place where life is not possible,” he notes. “The characters have to reinvent it.” — Damian Holbrook
January 5
Good Grief — NETFLIX FILM
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
January 6
The Florida Project
January 8
This Is Us: Seasons 1-6
January 10
Break Point: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Trust: A Game of Greed — NETFLIX SERIES
January 11
Champion — NETFLIX SERIES
Sonic Prime Chapter 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
January 12
Lift — NETFLIX FILM
You are now free to loot about the cabin! Kevin Hart’s latest is an action comedy with a ton of sky-high thrills. Hart plays Cyrus Whitaker, leader of a group of high-tech thieves asked (well, “blackmailed into” is more like it) by Interpol agent Abby Gladwell (Loki’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and her boss (Sam Worthington) to steal $500 million in gold from an international terrorist (Jean Reno). That would be difficult enough, but there’s a catch. Cyrus needs to steal the gold from an airplane…while it’s in flight. Backing him up on this heist at 40,000 feet: ace safecracker Magnus (Billy Magnussen); master of disguise Denton (Vincent D’Onofrio), digital dynamo N8 (Jacob Batalon), and ace getaway driver (and newbie pilot) Camila (Úrsula Corberó). No doubt they’re going to hit some turbulence along the way. — John Hogan
Love Is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES
January 15
CoComelon: Season 9
Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4
maboroshi — NETFLIX ANIME
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2
January 16
Cats (2019)
January 17
End of the Line — NETFLIX SERIES
Freaks
January 18
Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis — NETFLIX COMEDY
January 19
Love Is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Mi soledad tiene alas — NETFLIX FILM
Sixty Minutes — NETFLIX FILM
January 20
Captivating the King — NETFLIX SERIES
The Real World: Season 16
January 22
Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
January 23
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees — NETFLIX COMEDY
Train to Busan
Janaury 24
Six Nations: Full Contact — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
American Girl: Corinne Tan
Queer Eye: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
January 25
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4
Griselda — NETFLIX SERIES
Pablo Escobar may have been history’s most notorious drug lord, but one person he was afraid of is Griselda Blanco (Vergara), whose glamorous, violent life as a cocaine cartel boss starting in early-1970s Miami inspired this six-episode limited series. “She was larger than life,” says Vergara, also an EP, who worked for nearly a decade on this passion project. “Her ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many notorious male kingpins.” Onscreen, Modern Family vet Vergara (with a prosthetic nose and slinky disco fashions) makes us root for Griselda, a one-time Colombian sex worker who got rich smuggling drugs with her husband. After a betrayal, she fled to Miami with her kids and a kilo of coke. Using bullets and blow and her old brothel friends, Griselda manages to get back on her high heels. Success makes her a target, and the devoted mom’s biggest job becomes to use one of the era’s catchphrases: staying alive. As plenty of competitors discover, it’s best not to try her. — Kate Hahn
Masters of the Universe: Revolution— NETFLIX SERIES
January 26
Love Is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
January 27
Doctor Slump — NETFLIX SERIES
January 28
Love Is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
January 29
Mighty Bheem’s Playtime — NETFLIX FAMILY
January 30
Jack Whitehall: Settle Down — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
January 31
Alexander the Great — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Baby Bandito — NETFLIX SERIES
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 — NETFLIX ANIME
WIL — NETFLIX FILM
Leaving This Month:
BlacKkKlansman
Get Out
Love Island USA: Season 2
Ma
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
The Doll
The Doll 2
Uncharted
The Real World: Season 28
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Begin Again
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Baby Mama
The Bling Ring
Call Me by Your Name
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1
Eat Pray Love
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
La La Land
Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng