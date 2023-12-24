What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in January 2024

The start of a new year on Netflix means plenty of fresh content for subscribers to enjoy as they celebrate the month of January. So, what’s on the docket for 2024?

When it comes to new must-see originals, The Brothers Sun, starring Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, Sam Song Li, and Justin Chien, is ready to serve up action-packed drama, and Sofia Vergara gets gritty for Griselda from the makers of Narcos. Plus, don’t miss new seasons of Love on the Spectrum U.S. and Queer Eye arriving later in the month. Other highlights include the addition of all six seasons of This Is Us (featuring Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge), which aired on NBC from 2016 to 2022, as well as Fool Me Once, Lift, and Society of the Snow. Scroll down for a full look at the titles coming and going from Netflix in January 2024, and let us know what you plan to watch in the comments section.

Available This Month on Netflix:

Detective Forst — NETFLIX SERIES

Delicious in Dungeon — NETFLIX ANIME

Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Kitchen — NETFLIX FILM

Kubra — NETFLIX SERIES

January 1

Bitconned — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fool Me Once — NETFLIX SERIES

For a man who’s been murdered, Joe Burkett (Richard Armitage) is looking pretty good. That’s the shock awaiting his widow, Maya (Michelle Keegan), who sees her “late” husband suddenly alive and well on her home’s nannycam footage. Unraveling that mystery is the nail-biting pleasure of this eight-part adaptation of Harlan Coben’s thriller. Joanna Lumley is Joe’s protective mother — what does she know?

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It’s Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

January 4

Boy Swallows Universe — NETFLIX SERIES

The Brothers Sun — NETFLIX SERIES

Society of the Snow — NETFLIX FILM

There’s a reason this tale seems to be retold once a generation. In 1972, a plane crash stranded members of an Uruguayan rugby team on the snow-covered Andes for months; those who survived did so by feeding on the dead bodies of their friends. “We’re still talking about this story more than 50 years later,” says director J.A. Bayona, who based the haunting film on Pablo Vierci’s nonfiction book. With the blessing of the real-life passengers and families of the deceased, Bayona created a harrowing yet inspiring tale that goes beyond the grisly to explore the emotional, physical, and even spiritual truths of enduring unthinkable situations. “[It’s] about life in a place where life is not possible,” he notes. “The characters have to reinvent it.” — Damian Holbrook

January 5

Good Grief — NETFLIX FILM

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

January 6

The Florida Project

January 8

This Is Us: Seasons 1-6

January 10

Break Point: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Trust: A Game of Greed — NETFLIX SERIES

January 11

Champion — NETFLIX SERIES

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 12

Lift — NETFLIX FILM

You are now free to loot about the cabin! Kevin Hart’s latest is an action comedy with a ton of sky-high thrills. Hart plays Cyrus Whitaker, leader of a group of high-tech thieves asked (well, “blackmailed into” is more like it) by Interpol agent Abby Gladwell (Loki’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and her boss (Sam Worthington) to steal $500 million in gold from an international terrorist (Jean Reno). That would be difficult enough, but there’s a catch. Cyrus needs to steal the gold from an airplane…while it’s in flight. Backing him up on this heist at 40,000 feet: ace safecracker Magnus (Billy Magnussen); master of disguise Denton (Vincent D’Onofrio), digital dynamo N8 (Jacob Batalon), and ace getaway driver (and newbie pilot) Camila (Úrsula Corberó). No doubt they’re going to hit some turbulence along the way. — John Hogan

Love Is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES

January 15

CoComelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

maboroshi — NETFLIX ANIME

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

January 16

Cats (2019)

January 17

End of the Line — NETFLIX SERIES

Freaks

January 18

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis — NETFLIX COMEDY

January 19

Love Is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mi soledad tiene alas — NETFLIX FILM

Sixty Minutes — NETFLIX FILM

January 20

Captivating the King — NETFLIX SERIES

The Real World: Season 16

January 22

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees — NETFLIX COMEDY

Train to Busan

Janaury 24

Six Nations: Full Contact — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

January 25

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

Griselda — NETFLIX SERIES

Pablo Escobar may have been history’s most notorious drug lord, but one person he was afraid of is Griselda Blanco (Vergara), whose glamorous, violent life as a cocaine cartel boss starting in early-1970s Miami inspired this six-episode limited series. “She was larger than life,” says Vergara, also an EP, who worked for nearly a decade on this passion project. “Her ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many notorious male kingpins.” Onscreen, Modern Family vet Vergara (with a prosthetic nose and slinky disco fashions) makes us root for Griselda, a one-time Colombian sex worker who got rich smuggling drugs with her husband. After a betrayal, she fled to Miami with her kids and a kilo of coke. Using bullets and blow and her old brothel friends, Griselda manages to get back on her high heels. Success makes her a target, and the devoted mom’s biggest job becomes to use one of the era’s catchphrases: staying alive. As plenty of competitors discover, it’s best not to try her. — Kate Hahn

Masters of the Universe: Revolution— NETFLIX SERIES

January 26

Love Is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

January 27

Doctor Slump — NETFLIX SERIES

January 28

Love Is Blind: Sweden — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

January 29

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

January 31

Alexander the Great — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baby Bandito — NETFLIX SERIES

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 — NETFLIX ANIME

WIL — NETFLIX FILM

Leaving This Month:

BlacKkKlansman

Get Out

Love Island USA: Season 2

Ma

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

The Doll

The Doll 2

Uncharted

The Real World: Season 28

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Begin Again

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Baby Mama

The Bling Ring

Call Me by Your Name

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1

Eat Pray Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

La La Land

Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng