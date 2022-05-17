‘Love On the Spectrum U.S.’ First Look: Dani & Solomon’s First Date (VIDEO)

Love is in the air in Love On the Spectrum U.S. Season 1, premiering all six episodes on Wednesday, May 18 on Netflix. And in this TV Insider exclusive clip, below, viewers get a sneak peek into a first date between two of the debut season’s participants.

The show is an insightful and warm-hearted docu-reality series following six autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. A spinoff of Australia’s Love On the Spectrum, the series features a diverse cast of people looking for love. And the U.S. iteration includes a wider array of ages, from 63-year-old Steve in San Francisco dating for the first time after just discovering his neurodiversity, to 26-year-old entrepreneur Dani in Los Angeles looking for Mr. Right.

In this clip, sparks fly when Dani meets her first match, Solomon, out for drinks. Their sweet interaction shows how smitten the two are right off the bat. Check out their first date, below.

In Love On the Spectrum U.S. Season 1, the six singles get support from their friends and families, as well as from autism advocate and bestselling author Jennifer Cook. Cook provides the love-seekers with practical skills to help them navigate what can be a confusing experience for anyone, boosting their confidence as they embark on their romantic journeys.

The series, produced by Northern Pictures, aims to teach us all lessons in love, romance, intimacy, and acceptance by humanizing and celebrating neurodivergent love-seekers and giving audiences genuine and authentic people to root for. The series highlights the diversity of the autism spectrum and showcases how the search for love is universal.

Cian O’Clery and Karina Holden serve as co-creators and executive producers. O’Clery is also showrunner and director.

Love On the Spectrum U.S., Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 18, Netflix