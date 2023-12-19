The holidays will be very different for the Chrisleys this year as Todd and Julie Chrisley remain in prison awaiting their appeal hearing, which has now been pushed back to April 2024.

It’s something of a setback for the couple who are desperate to walk free as soon as possible.

According to the couple’s attorney, Jay Surgent, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ appeal hearing has been postponed until the week of April 15, 2024; it was originally scheduled to happen in Atlanta in March 2024.

“Todd isn’t happy, but he’s content with the oral argument,” Surgent told RadarOnline.com on Friday, December 15. The website also noted that the family is “hoping and believing” the judge will give “full consideration” and reverse the convictions.

Todd and his wife Julie were found guilty of bank and tax fraud last year and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison, though the sentences were recently reduced. Todd’s 12-year sentence at FPC Pensacola in Florida has been reduced to 10, while Julie’s seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington, Kentucky, has been cut to over five years.

Surgent told RadarOnline that the children, including Savannah and Chase Chrisley, plan to visit Todd and Julie at their separate prisons over the holidays.

“[The kids] are looking forward to getting together for the holidays… even if it’s at an institution,” Surgent stated. “They are sad about that but truly have faith they are coming home.”

RadarOnline also revealed that Savannah would be hosting the family for a “traditional” holiday dinner at home on December 25. She will be joined by her brothers Chase and Grayson, her niece Chloe, whom the family adopted, and their grandmother, Nanny Faye.

Savannah first broke the appeal news last month in an Instagram video, revealing that the appeals court had accepted the family’s oral arguments, which marks a significant step in the appeals process.

“I got a call this morning, and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I literally was sobbing,” she said. “We’re one step closer to getting mom and dad home… The kids are freaking out. I’m freaking out. I got to explain it to Chloe. It’s just amazing.”

She added, “Only about 6 percent of cases that are submitted for oral arguments get accepted. So this is huge news. We get to go and argue why mom and dad should be home. So, God is good.”

In the meantime, Todd has been exposing the FPC Pensacola facility for its alleged “inhumane” conditions. In his first public interview since being convicted, the family patriarch told NewsNation over the phone that the guards mistreat the inmates.

“(The guards said), ‘What we need to do is we need to put him in diesel therapy and put him in shackles and let him ride around the country for a time and then bring him back and that will humble him,’” Todd claimed. “‘He thinks he’s in one of his mansions that he’s used to living in, but this is the f****** BOP (Bureau of Prisons).'”

He also blasted the conditions, saying, “It is so disgustingly filthy… the food is out of date by, at minimum, a year… it’s a year past expiration. They are literally starving these men to death here. These men… I’m not sure they’re even getting a thousand calories a day.”

FPC Pensacola has said there is “nutritious food” and the facilities are up to date.