“I believe if we’re successful, we’re going to save all the people we love,” says Ty (Chiké Okonkwo) to Gavin (Eoin Macken) in TV Insider’s exclusive La Brea Season 3 trailer.

And if you think that’s trippy, given where they appear to be, just check out the rest of the video! It’s fitting that, given Gavin’s “I know this is going to sound crazy but somehow, the past is tied to all this,” the preview also recaps what’s happened thus far to lead to where the survivors who fell into a massive sinkhole in Los Angeles that took them 10,000 B.C. are.

For example, Eve (Natalie Zea) is who knows when or where after being pulled through a portal, and Gavin is determined to find her. There’s a double aurora that appears to pull Ty away. Oh, and, of course, there are now dinosaurs, that mysterious military base, and much more. Watch the full trailer above, plus check out the new key art as “the end of an era begins”:

La Brea returns for a third and final season on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, with six episodes. In the Season 3 premiere, titled “Sierra,” after the clearing’s destroyed in a dinosaur attack, the Survivors must find a new home to live. Gavin discovers a clue about where Eve has gone, but tracking the lead down results in more tragic consequences.

In addition to Macken, Okonkwo, and Zea, the NBC drama’s cast includes Zyra Gorecki, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh Mckenzie, and Jon Seda, with Nicholas Gonzalez, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, and Tonantzin Carmelo.

Creator and showrunner David Appelbaum executive produces with Chris Hollier, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Avi Nir, and Alon Shtruzman. The series is produced by Universal Television and Australia’s Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group in association with Keshet Studios.

La Brea, Third and Final Season Premiere, Tuesday, January 9, 9/8c, NBC