‘La Brea’ Boss Details His Ideas for Potential Revival: ‘I’m Definitely Open to the Possibility’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the La Brea series finale “The Road Home Part 2.”]

The La Brea series finale seemed to wrap everything up neatly in a bow.

Everyone who wanted to return to 2021 did, and their futures are looking bright. But given that it’s become more common for shows to return in some way, whether in a revival or reboot, the question has to be asked. So that’s exactly what TV Insider did while breaking down the finale with creator David Appelbaum.

“I definitely have ideas,” he tells us. “I have an idea for the show that would take some of the existing characters and bring in a new cast of characters and bring them back to 10,000 BC. The things that I would like to retain are the adventure element of 10,000 BC and also that it’s a family story at the heart of it. Whether that happens? This is the end of this show for now. You never know what will happen in the future. Shows have long lives to them, and I’m definitely open to the possibility. But this is the end of this show for now.”

The six-episode final season ended with nearly everyone back in 2021: the Harris family—Gavin (Eoin Macken), Eve (Natalie Zea), Josh (Jack Martin), and Izzy (Zyra Gorecki), reunited; Sam (Jon Seda) and his daughter Riley (Veronica St. Clair) (after he operated on her); Veronica (Lily Santiago) and Lucas (Josh McKenzie); and Scott (Rohan Mirchandaney). Ty (Chiké Okonkwo) stayed in 10,000 BC with his wife Paara (Tonantzin Carmelo).

As for all the drama that there wasn’t from anyone about these people who fell into the sinkhole returning, Appelbaum admitted, “There’s certainly that story to tell, but we wanted to focus the end of the show on their emotional wrap-ups and showing the journey that they’ve been on and giving the audience that satisfaction. There is a lot that would happen to them having come through from 10,000 BC and the story they have to tell. But I think that’s for Episode 7.”

Maybe that’s also a story that could be told in some way if the show ever comes back in some way.