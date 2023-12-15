Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Revealed

Matthew Perry‘s demise was attributed to the “acute effects of ketamine,” as indicated by the toxicology report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Additional elements contributing to the untimely death of the Friends actor include drowning, coronary artery disease, and the impacts of buprenorphine, a medication utilized for treating opioid use disorder, according to Variety. The official classification of the incident was determined to be accidental.

The cause of death was initially reported as drowning, according to TMZ. First responders found him in a jacuzzi in a home in Los Angeles on October 28 after responding to a call of cardiac arrest, the outlet reports, adding drugs were not present, nor were there signs of foul play.

Perry, who was born on August 19, 1969, in Williamstown, Massachusetts, starred as Chandler Bing in all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom Friends (1994-2004), but he got his start with an episode of 240-Robert in 1979, followed by guest spots on Charles in Charge, Silver Spoons, and The Tracey Ullman Show.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer said in a joint statement. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Perry’s other TV credits included episodes of Scrubs, Childrens Hospital, Cougar Town (with Friends costar Courteney Cox), and Web Therapy (with Friends costar Lisa Kudrow). He also recurred on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, as well as starred in Mr. Sunshine, Go On, and The Odd Couple. His last onscreen role was as Ted Kennedy in the miniseries The Kennedys After Camelot.