Matthew Perry Dies: ‘Friends’ Star Was 54

Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, has died. He was 54.

The cause of death is reportedly drowning, according to TMZ. First responders found him in a jacuzzi in a home in Los Angeles on October 28 after responding to a call of cardiac arrest, the outlet reports, adding drugs were not present nor were there signs of foul play.

Perry starred as Chandler Bing in all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom Friends (1994-2004). While Perry maintained a huge fan following, his ensuing movie career proved hit-or-miss, with his biggest successes coming in the form of broad comedies The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again.

When given the opportunity to showcase some versatility post-Friends, Perry fared well with a guest stint on The West Wing, which inevitably led to a lead role in the short-lived series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, both of which showcased his considerable dramatic chops. However, due in large part to creating one of the most iconic characters in sitcom history, audiences were, not surprisingly, most responsive when he stuck close to the wisecracking persona that earned him his initial fame.

Perry was nominated for five Emmys, once for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Friends in 2002, and again for the Max reunion as part of the cast for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), twice for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his episodes of The West Wing in 2003 and 2004, and for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for The Ron Clark Story.

Perry released his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, in 2022, in which he opened up about, among other things, his fame, his drug and alcohol addictions, and his recovery.