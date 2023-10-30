‘Friends’ Cast ‘Devastated’ By Matthew Perry’s Death: ‘We Are a Family’

Following Matthew Perry‘s death on Saturday, October 28, the rest of the Friends cast has released a statement mourning their loss.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer said in a statement to People. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The six actors starred as the titular group of friends for all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004. Perry starred as Chandler, known for his sarcasm and jokes, alongside Aniston’s Rachel, Cox’s Monica, Kudrow’s Phoebe, LeBlanc’s Joey, and Schwimmer’s Ross.

Many have been paying tribute to Perry since news of his death broke, including co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright. “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart,” they said in a statement.

“We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken,” their statement concludes.

Among the guest stars on Friends across the years who have paid tribute are Maggie Wheeler (Chandler’s girlfriend Janice), Paget Brewster (Chandler’s love interest Kathy), and Aisha Tyler (Charlie Wheeler).

“What a loss,” Wheeler wrote on Instagram. “The world will miss you, Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Said Brewster in a post on X, “He was lovely to me on Friends, and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book [the memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.]. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace, though… He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.”

Tyler wrote on Instagram that Perry “had a gentleness and generosity of spirit that was unparalleled. I learned how to tell a joke perfectly just by watching him work. And I will never forget the moment he leaned in, on my first night of taping Friends, to tell me warmly, ‘Get ready for your life to change.’ … Thank you for the kindness and laughter.”

Max has added a special tribute card at the beginning of each season streaming on the platform, and TBS has planned a series of marathons dedicated to Chandler as well as his relationships with wife Monica and best friend Joey.