‘Bridgerton’: Polin’s Love Story to Unfold in Two Parts as Netflix Sets Season 3 Premiere (VIDEO)

Dear readers, Bridgerton‘s third season finally has a premiere date at Netflix, and it’s twice as good as usual as the latest chapter in Shondaland’s Regency-era romance will be split in two, giving fans even more time to swoon over Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) romance.

The Ton and Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) will make their triumphant return beginning Thursday, May 16, 2024, when Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 arrives. Part 2 of Season 3 will drop just under a month later on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Each part of Season 3 will feature four hour-long episodes for a complete eight-episode run.

As previously revealed, Season 3 will track the budding romance between Penelope and Colin, known by superfans as #Polin. In addition to the two-part premiere date announcement, Netflix has also unveiled a fun little teaser video featuring Lady Whistledown’s voiceover alongside fan tweets, comments from various social media platforms, TikTok videos, and much more.

In the celebration of fan fervor, the voiceover states, “Gentle reader, you thought I was silenced… but you thought wrong. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Viewers may recall that Penelope, whose pen name is, in fact, Lady Whistledown, picked up her quill and ink once again in Season 2’s final moments after a blowout fight with her best friend Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who’d discovered her secret pastime as the Ton’s biggest gossip columnist.

Season 3 will see Penelope seeking out a match that will grant her the kind of freedom and independence to keep up her writing gig and escape the clutches of her mom and sisters. But Penelope’s lack of confidence makes it difficult to find success on the marriage mart. When Colin returns from summer travels with a whole new sense of swagger, he’s upset to discover Penelope’s showing him the cold shoulder.

Eager to win her favor, Colin offers to mentor Penelope, but the lessons work a little too well as he’s forced to grapple with his changing feelings for her. Mix in her continued rift with Eloise, and there’s plenty of societal drama to look forward to.

Don’t miss it for yourself: Mark your 2024 calendar for the arrival of Bridgerton‘s two-part third season arriving this coming spring. And don’t miss the fun announcement video, above.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Netflix