'Bridgerton': Ranking the Franchise's Couples So Far

Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Corey Mylchreest, India Amarteifio, Luke Newton, and Nicola Coughlan for the 'Bridgerton' franchise
Liam Daniel/Netflix; Nick Wall/Netflix; Courtesy of Netflix
Bridgerton (which kicks off its third season on May 16, 2024) is known for its romances, and between the flagship Shondaland series and its prequel spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, there have been plenty of swoon-worthy pairings.

Whether you’re a fan of Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate’s (Simone Ashley) enemies-to-lovers dynamic or the unyielding devotion of Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George (Corey Mylchreest), there’s a relationship for every viewer to enjoy. But when it comes down to comparing them all, that’s a tougher decision to make.

Below, we’re ranking eight pairs from the franchise but we want to hear from you: Which Bridgerton couple is your favorite? Scroll down to see our picks and sound off in the comments section.

Keir Charles as Lord Ledger, Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Nick Wall/Netflix

8. Lord Ledger & Lady Danbury

Queen Charlotte offered a first look at Lady Danbury’s (Arsema Thomas) “romantic” life like never before with her less-than-perfect marriage to the late Lord Danbury (Cyril Nri). Instead, it was her unique bond with Lord Ledger (Keir Charles), Violet’s father, that opened her world to the possibilities that a romantic connection could bring. While we appreciate their brief tryst for the role it played in forming Lady Danbury into who she is today, its fleeting nature lands the relationship on the lower end of the scale — especially because Lady Danbury needs no man to be the full badass that she truly is.

Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Liam Daniel/Netflix

7. Brimsley & Reynolds

Charlotte and George’s footmen, Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) and Reynolds (Freddie Dennis), had such a special bond in the Queen Charlotte series, but their indifference over how to care for their monarchs often got in the way of their sweeter moments. While we’re dying to know why Brimsley’s seen dancing alone without Reynolds in the Bridgerton timeline, their lack of communication lands them on the lower side of this ranking.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton
Netflix

6. Colin & Penelope

Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) are Season 3’s primary couple, but we have yet to see them operate on the same page since the original series’ debut. While the best friends share some truly sweet moments together as well as dances and candid conversations, Colin’s inability to see how Penelope is pining hard for him makes this match a little more sour than sweet for now. Here’s to hoping they turn things around by the time Season 3 arrives.

bridgerton-rupert-evans-ruth-gemmell
Netflix

5. Edmund & Violet

The picture of perfection in their children’s eyes, Violet (Ruth Gemmell) and the late Edmund Bridgerton (Rupert Evans) are an ideal pair, but with such little screentime, they’re not making it any higher than this in the ranking.

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix

4. Simon & Daphne

Bridgerton‘s first couple, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) were fun to watch when the series debuted, but since then, there have been other pairs with a stronger chemistry that edges them out of a lead. We’ll always love them for their friends-to-lovers dynamic and their spark that brought viewers to the Netflix series in the first place.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Calam Lynch as Theo in Bridgerton - Season 2
Liam Daniel/Netflix

3. Eloise & Theo

Sure, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Theo (Calam Lynch) may not be an official couple in the series, but their connection in Season 2 of Bridgerton was hard to deny. While their bond onscreen isn’t something from the pages of Julia Quinn’s books, we can’t help but hope for more from these two who hail from different backgrounds but harbor similar mindsets.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton - Season 2
Liam Daniel/Netflix

2. Kate & Anthony

Kate and Anthony were anything but perfect on the road to their relationship, but they were a blast to watch as their strong personalities clashed during the social season in Bridgerton‘s second chapter. The subtext of every encounter was so filled with chemistry that we can’t help but consider rewatching the epic second season as a way of reliving the journey they take onscreen.

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
Nick Wall/Netflix

1. George & Charlotte

Charlotte and George may not have had the easiest path in their relationship and marriage, but their commitment to one another is admirable, as we’ve seen them in their youth with Queen Charlotte and their older age during the Bridgerton timeline. Their “thank yous” to each other lying under their bed was so heartwarming and heartbreaking all at once, it will be tough to beat this pair.

