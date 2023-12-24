‘Bridgerton’: Ranking the Franchise’s Couples So Far

Bridgerton (which kicks off its third season on May 16, 2024) is known for its romances, and between the flagship Shondaland series and its prequel spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, there have been plenty of swoon-worthy pairings.

Whether you’re a fan of Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate’s (Simone Ashley) enemies-to-lovers dynamic or the unyielding devotion of Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George (Corey Mylchreest), there’s a relationship for every viewer to enjoy. But when it comes down to comparing them all, that’s a tougher decision to make.

Below, we’re ranking eight pairs from the franchise but we want to hear from you: Which Bridgerton couple is your favorite? Scroll down to see our picks and sound off in the comments section.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix