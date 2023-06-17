Dear Readers, rejoice! Netflix is giving Bridgerton fans their first look at the upcoming third season of Shondaland’s hit costume drama with new photos featuring the show’s latest it-couple, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

As part of the streamer’s TUDUM event, viewers were treated to the release of images featuring the fan-favorite duo who will take center stage in Season 3. Fresh off the heels of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story excitement, the flagship series is preparing for its next chapter.

Showrun this time around by Jess Brownell, the season is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen. As viewers may recall, Penelope and Colin didn’t leave things off on a positive note in the Season 2 finale as she overheard him chatting with friends, suggesting he’d never explore the possibility of a relationship with her.

Heartbroken over the eavesdropping revelation and her big fight with bestie Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Penelope hit the paper and pen in Bridgerton Season 2’s final moments, reassuming her role as Lady Whistledown after a brief hiatus. So, where will Season 3 take her next? Deciding it’s time to take a husband, Penelope opts to seek out someone who will give her enough independence to keep up Lady Whistledown gig and get away from her mom and sisters.

Her lack of confidence bodes poorly though as she fails miserably while working the marriage mart. As for Colin, he’s returned from his summer travels with a new look and sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize Penelope is giving him the cold shoulder after she was one person who always appreciated him as he was.

Eager to win her friendship back, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband. When the lessons begin working a little too well, Colin will have to grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are just friendly or something more. Her continuing rift with Eloise will also cause complications when it comes to her Whistledown alter ego.

Check out the fun photos, above, and relive every steamy moment from Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix anytime as we await the arrival of Season 3.

Bridgerton, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Netflix