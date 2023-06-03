15 TV Characters We’re Worried Might Die Next Season

With the end of another broadcast season comes cliffhangers that do leave some characters’ fates up in the air. And unfortunately, it’s hard to imagine that all of them will survive, so chances are we’ll have to say goodbye to at least one.

Injuries sustained in the line of duty have landed both a firefighter and police officer from One Chicago in the hospital. Characters on both Chicago Med and Fire Country need kidney transplants and have matches in family members, but both those situations carry some complications. A firefighter and a doctor collapsed at the end of both Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy. And multiple members of the teams of The Equalizer and FBI: International were left in precarious situations.

Scroll down to check out the characters who could die next season. (And yes, just over a third of this list comes from one show.)