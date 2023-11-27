‘Celebrity Name That Tune’ Sneak Peek: Jamie Chung & Husband Bryan Greenberg Face Off (VIDEO)

For the first time ever on Fox‘s Celebrity Name That Tune, a married couple goes head-to-head in the November 28 episode, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the bid-a-note round.

Actress Jamie Chung, playing for City of Hope, faces off against her husband, actor Bryan Greenberg, playing for Planned Parenthood. “Mark was never in The Beach Boys but he always felt the rhythm,” host Jane Krakowski reads before asking Chung to start the bidding.

“Okay, Bryan Eric Greenberg,” Chung begins, prompting her husband to remark, “Woah, middle name was used. That’s a gauntlet being thrown.” Chung says she can name the tune in 10 notes, but Greenberg says he can do it in five. Watch the full clip above to see if he can figure out “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark & The Funky Bunch.

Also battling it out in this week’s episode are actor, comedienne, activist, author, producer, podcaster, and mother Kym Whitley, for Karamu House, and actress and stand-up comedian Caroline Rhea, playing for Comedy Gives Back.

Each episode of Name That Tune is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests. Two players are pitted against each other, racing against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. The contests feature a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.

Celebrity Name That Tune was part of Fox’s fall schedule, consisting of animated and unscripted programming, due to the writers and actors’ strikes. With both over and productions getting underway on scripted programming, the network has released its winter 2024 schedule, with Name That Tune set to continue airing Tuesdays at 8/7c. The Cleaning Lady claims that time slot beginning in March with its Season 3 premiere.

Celebrity Name That Tune, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox