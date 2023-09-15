‘Name That Tune’ Sneak Peek: Can Carson Kressley Guess Song From Single Note? (VIDEO)

How well does TV personality, actor, and designer Carson Kressley know music, specifically divas? That’s what he finds out in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of Name That Tune, which returns to Fox on September 19.

Playing for Kempton Community Center, Kressley faces off against world champion hurdler and bobsledder Lolo Jones, playing for the Lolo Jones Foundation. “This one-named diva’s tune about life after love,” host Jane Krakowski tells them in the video. The maximum number of notes they can bid is 10, and Jones starts, claiming she’ll be able to name the song in nine.

“Oh god, I have to do math and guess a song?” Kressley asks. “Lolo, I think I can name that tune in one note. I feel good about this one.” She tells him to do just that, but for $5000, can he? Watch the full clip above.

Name That Tune tests celebrities’ music knowledge as they battle in an assortment of challenging games. Athletes, musicians, actors, TV personalities, comedians, and Olympians all play for their favorite charities with a chance to win over $150,000, with each one-hour episode comprising of two stand-alone half-hour contests.

Two celebrities face off as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of that wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the grand prize for their charities.

Celebrity Name That Tune is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment, and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O’Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series’ showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.

Name That Tune, Season Premiere, Tuesday, September 19, 8/7c, Fox

Celebrity Name That Tune (2021)

Carson Kressley

Jane Krakowski

