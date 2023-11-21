Fox Winter 2024 Schedule: ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit,’ ‘The Cleaning Lady’ & More Premiere Dates

'Alert: Missing Persons Unit,' 'The Cleaning Lady,' and 'Animal Control'
It’s Fox‘s turn to join the other networks in announcing its plans for its winter and spring 2024 schedule now that the writers and actors’ strikes are over and production is getting underway on TV shows.

Scripted dramas Alert: Missing Persons Unit and The Cleaning Lady and comedy Animal Control return with new seasons in March. On the animated side, Grimsburg, starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm, premieres, as does a new season of The Great North. Notably, Family Guy is moving to Wednesdays with its spring premiere.

On the unscripted side, there’s more Masked Singer (with Rita Ora joining the panel) and I Can See Your Voice coming along with new shows The Floor (hosted and produced by Rob Lowe, whose 9-1-1: Lone Star will return in fall 2024) and We Are FamilyNext Level Chef launches its new season after the NFC Championship Game on January 28. Plus, Farmer Wants a Wife kicks off its second season in February.

Check out Fox’s winter 2024 schedule below.

Tuesday, January 2

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Name That Tune (Winter premiere)
9:00 p.m.: The Floor (Series premiere)

Wednesday, January 3

8:00 p.m.: I Can See Your Voice (Season 3 premiere)
9:00 p.m.: We Are Family (Series premiere)

Sunday, January 7

8:00 p.m.: Grimsburg (Special preview)
8:30 p.m.: Krapopolis (New episode)
9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (New episode)
9:30 p.m.: The Great North (Season 4 premiere)

Mondays, beginning January 22

8:00 p.m.: TMZ Investigates (Season premiere)
9:00 p.m.: America’s Most Wanted (Season premiere)

Sunday, January 28

10:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Special preview)

Thursdays, beginning February 1

8:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Time period premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Farmer Wants a Wife (Season 2 premiere)

Sundays, beginning February 18

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (New episode)
8:30 p.m.: Krapopolis (New episode)
9:00 p.m.: The Great North (Time period premiere)
9:30 p.m.: Grimsburg (Time period premiere)

Tuesdays, beginning March 5

8:00 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady (Season 2 premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Season 2 premiere)

Wednesdays, beginning March 6

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Season 11 premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Animal Control (Season 2 premiere)
9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (Spring premiere)

