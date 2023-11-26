‘Ghosts’: Which Woodstone Resident Crossed Over in Season 2? (POLL)

Ghosts Season 3 may not arrive until 2024, but with production officially set to begin, we’re taking a moment to reflect on Season 2’s biggest cliffhanger: Which ghost was “sucked off”?

The term coined by Woodstone’s spirits to convey crossing over to the other side, being “sucked off” consists of a beam of light appearing and pulling a select spirit to realms unknown, but presumably a form of heaven. As fans of the show will remember, Season 2’s final moments saw Woodstone’s living owners Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) observing one of these beams of light as a mystery ghost was “sucked off.”

So, who was it? The possibilities are seemingly endless, but facing the reality of it is less pleasant because it would mean one less beloved ghost among the group. The event usually occurs when one of the ghosts finds peace, so could that mean Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), who seemingly solved her long-unanswered murder in Season 2, is the candidate in question?

Or does that honor belong to one of the other ghosts? Pete (Richie Moriarty) did get to “walk” his daughter down the aisle, providing some closure in his story, but we couldn’t imagine the arrow-speared spirit being absent from Woodstone. Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) also had a full-circle moment in Season 2 when he was “reunited” with his long-lost son, who is tied to a different nearby estate.

We certainly hope it is neither Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) nor Nigel (John Hartman), who got engaged before the season’s end — we need that ghost wedding! And we aren’t entirely ready to give up the fun dynamic between Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) after their unusual connection in Season 2. Also on the possible chopping block? Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) and Flower (Sheila Carrasco).

Of course, there are less painful options to be considered, including a cholera ghost or two from the basement, the headless Crash (Alex Boniello), or even teen ghost Stephanie (Odessa A’zion). Only time will tell how it will all turn out, but we want to hear from you. Which ghost do you think has been “sucked off”? Let us know in the poll and comments section, below, and stay tuned for more as we approach Ghosts‘ third season at CBS.

Ghosts, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 15, 2024, 8:30/7:30c, CBS