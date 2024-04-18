‘Jeopardy!’: Did the Show’s Latest Champ Continue Their Winning Streak?

Jeopardy!‘s regular gameplay continues and with it the streak of five-day champion Alison Betts, who returned to play alongside new competitors Marko Saric and Rob Blumenstein.

The writer and creative executive from San Jose, California had already won $121,500 over her first five games, but was the latest episode about to raise her earnings? Although they technically were by the way second-place prizes work, Alison walked away with $2,000 more in winnings but ultimately ended her streak.

In the Jeopardy! round, Alison started strong, finishing in the lead with $5,000 against Rob’s $3,600 and Marko’s $4,400. But the tides changed in Double Jeopardy! when Marko took the lead after finding the third Daily Double, finishing the round out with $12,900 against Alison’s $11,000, and Rob’s $9,600.

When it came to Final Jeopardy!, the category was “Alphabetical America,” with the clue reading, “Until Alabama became the 22nd state, this one was first alphabetically.” Unfortunately for all of the competitors, they answered wrongly, writing, “What is Arkansas?” instead of “What Is Connecticut?” knocking their totals down. Marko was most successful, finishing the game with $3,799. Meanwhile, Alison came in second with $2,500 and Rob finished with a single dollar.

Needless to say, Alison couldn’t maintain her streak, and fans had some thoughts, as you’ll see in the reaction, below.

But what did you think of the outcome of her game? We want to hear from you. Sound off in the comments section, below, and stay tuned to see if Marko can kick off a new streak as the regular gameplay continues on Jeopardy!

