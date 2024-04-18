‘Jeopardy!’: Did the Show’s Latest Champ Continue Their Winning Streak?

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy!‘s regular gameplay continues and with it the streak of five-day champion Alison Betts, who returned to play alongside new competitors Marko Saric and Rob Blumenstein.

The writer and creative executive from San Jose, California had already won $121,500 over her first five games, but was the latest episode about to raise her earnings? Although they technically were by the way second-place prizes work, Alison walked away with $2,000 more in winnings but ultimately ended her streak.

In the Jeopardy! round, Alison started strong, finishing in the lead with $5,000 against Rob’s $3,600 and Marko’s $4,400. But the tides changed in Double Jeopardy! when Marko took the lead after finding the third Daily Double, finishing the round out with $12,900 against Alison’s $11,000, and Rob’s $9,600.