Legends of the Fall star Aidan Quinn is coming to Blue Bloods. Quinn will play a fiery detective in the Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 10 midseason finale, which is set to air on CBS on Friday, May 17 at 10/9c.

The Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 1 finale will be the last episode until Part 2 (which contains the final episodes) comes out in the fall of 2024. The finale is titled “The Heart of a Saturday Night,” and it will be a dramatic event for Quinn’s character as he crosses paths with Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Gormley (Robert Clohessy).

Here’s what the episode description says about Quinn’s guest star role: “Danny and Gormley race to find Gus Vanderlip (Aidan Quinn), a committed detective who is dangerously determined to uncover how a rapist he arrested is back on the streets.” From the looks of the photo of Quinn and Wahlberg from the episode, tensions will run very high.

Elsewhere in the episode, Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie’s (Vanessa Ray) anniversary plans are curtailed when they’re sent on an undercover assignment to expose a corrupt sober living house, and Henry (Len Cariou) asks Frank (Tom Selleck) for a favor regarding the NYPD’s 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.

The episode can be watched live on CBS and on Paramount+ for those with Paramount+ with Showtime subscriptions. The episode will be available for next-day viewing on the streaming platform for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

James Nuciforo and Kevin Wade created the episode’s story, with Wade writing the teleplay. It’s directed by Ralph Hemecker, who has directed 27 previous episodes of Blue Bloods. The midseason finale marks his first of Season 14.

Quinn is also known for his roles in Practical Magic, Benny & Joon, Elementary, and more.

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS