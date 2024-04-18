Aidan Quinn to Guest Star in ‘Blue Bloods’ Part 1 Finale — Details About the Episode

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Aidan Quinn as Det. Gus Vanderlip in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 10 - 'The Heart of a Saturday Night'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Legends of the Fall star Aidan Quinn is coming to Blue BloodsQuinn will play a fiery detective in the Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 10 midseason finale, which is set to air on CBS on Friday, May 17 at 10/9c.

The Blue Bloods Season 14 Part 1 finale will be the last episode until Part 2 (which contains the final episodes) comes out in the fall of 2024. The finale is titled “The Heart of a Saturday Night,” and it will be a dramatic event for Quinn’s character as he crosses paths with Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Gormley (Robert Clohessy).

Here’s what the episode description says about Quinn’s guest star role: “Danny and Gormley race to find Gus Vanderlip (Aidan Quinn), a committed detective who is dangerously determined to uncover how a rapist he arrested is back on the streets.” From the looks of the photo of Quinn and Wahlberg from the episode, tensions will run very high.

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Aidan Quinn as Det. Gus Vanderlip in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 10 - 'The Heart of a Saturday Night'

Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsewhere in the episode, Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie’s (Vanessa Ray) anniversary plans are curtailed when they’re sent on an undercover assignment to expose a corrupt sober living house, and Henry (Len Cariou) asks Frank (Tom Selleck) for a favor regarding the NYPD’s 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.

Is 'Blue Bloods' Finally Going There With Danny & Baez?
Related

Is 'Blue Bloods' Finally Going There With Danny & Baez?

The episode can be watched live on CBS and on Paramount+ for those with Paramount+ with Showtime subscriptions. The episode will be available for next-day viewing on the streaming platform for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

James Nuciforo and Kevin Wade created the episode’s story, with Wade writing the teleplay. It’s directed by Ralph Hemecker, who has directed 27 previous episodes of Blue Bloods. The midseason finale marks his first of Season 14.

Quinn is also known for his roles in Practical MagicBenny & JoonElementary, and more.

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS

Blue Bloods - CBS

Blue Bloods where to stream

Blue Bloods

Aidan Quinn

Donnie Wahlberg

Len Cariou

Tom Selleck

Vanessa Ray

Will Estes

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeopardy Contestants from April 17 2024
1
When True Daily Doubles Go Wrong: April 17’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Reactions
Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark, and Ryan Guzman — '9-1-1' Season 7 Episode 2
2
Why ‘9-1-1’ Isn’t Airing a New Episode This Week
Chase Stokes as John B, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Rudy Pankow as JJ in Season 3 Episode 2 of 'Outer Banks.'
3
The Pogues Will Return! Everything We Know About ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Jokes With Pat Sajak After Losing Out on $100K
Q Burdette in 'Survivor' Season 46 Episode 8 - 'Hide 'N Seek'
5
‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Explains Why Q Is a ‘Maddening’ Player