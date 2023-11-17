Tim Allen Shares Big Update About ‘Home Improvement’ Spinoff

Could a Home Improvement revival be in the works? Well, according to the show’s leading star, Tim Allen, a spinoff is something he’s talked about with his former co-stars on more than one occasion.

In an interview with The Messenger to promote the recently released second season of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses, Allen was asked about the chances of a comeback for the beloved 1990s sitcom. Allen didn’t dismiss the question and actually said he’d discussed the possibility in the past.

“I see Richard Karn a lot,” Allen said, referring to the actor who played Al Borland on the hit ABC series. “And I talk to the boys… and I’m there as one of their friends. We keep talking about [a spinoff].”

As for what a Home Improvement revival would look like, Allen suggested taking a similar approach to Netflix’s Full House spinoff Fuller House, which focused on the show’s now grown-up children.

“It’s funny, one of the conversations we’ve had recently is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about the kids’ kids,” the Toy Story star shared. “Like if all of them had children, and I’m a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It’s come up.”

Home Improvement aired from September 17, 1991, to May 25, 1999, for a total of 204 episodes across eight seasons. Created by Matt Williams, Carmen Finestra, and David McFadzean, the show revolved around the Taylor family, which consisted of Tim (Allen), his wife Jill (Patricia Richardson), and their three sons: Brad (Zachery Ty Bryan), Randy (Jonathan Taylor Thomas), and Mark (Taran Noah Smith).

While the show was never a critical darling, it became one of the highest-rated sitcoms on TV in the ’90s, landing at No. 2 in the charts during the 1993-1994 season. It also received multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations, and Allen won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 1995.

If Home Improvement were to return, it would mark the latest in a string of 90s sitcom revivals. Over the past few years, viewers have seen revivals and spinoffs of Sex and the City (And Just Like That…), Roseanne (The Conners), Will & Grace, Saved By The Bell, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Bel-Air) and more.