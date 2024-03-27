‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Charged With Felony Following DUI Arrest

Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for playing Brad Taylor on the hit 1990s sitcom Home Improvement, is once again in trouble with the law and could potentially face three years in prison.

Bryan was arrested in February for DUI, and now, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ, he’s been hit with a felony charge for driving under the influence with three or more priors within the last decade.

The complaint also claims the sitcom star refused to take a sobriety test, although police officers say he had a blood alcohol level of 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit.

In addition, the court documents allege Bryan was involved in an accident the night of his DUI arrest, which resulted in property damage. It also claims he failed to stop to provide his name and address after the accident.

Bryan was originally arrested in the early hours of February 17 and booked by La Quinta Police in California. At the time, cops told TMZ that the Fast and the Furious actor showed signs of impairment during a traffic stop, which led to his arrest.

He was spotted just days after his arrest at an Applebee’s and a place called Amigos in La Quinta. In both instances, it was said he appeared to be sitting at the bar and having drinks.

If convicted, Bryan faces up to three years in prison.

This isn’t Bryan’s first run-in with the law. Last July, he was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, for felony assault in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act. This act is used when someone is accused of attacking somebody else who had previously been granted a restraining order in relation to domestic violence.

In 2020, he was arrested and charged with felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault, coercion, menacing, harassment, and interference with making a police report in Oregon. The felony strangulation charge was later dropped, and the actor pleaded guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault. He was sentenced to three years probation and was required to attend a batterer-intervention program.

Bryan is most recognized for playing eldest son Brad Taylor alongside Tim Allen in Home Improvement from 1991 to 1999. His other television credits included Boston Public, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Smallville, and Center of the Universe.