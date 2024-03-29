‘Home Improvement’: Patricia Richardson Claims Tim Allen Was ‘Lying’ About Revival

Home Improvement‘s Patricia Richardson is setting the record straight when it comes to chances of a revival series for the former ABC hit co-starring Tim Allen.

In an appearance on the Back to the Best podcast, Richardson spoke candidly about her feelings toward the rumored revival that Allen had teased in November 2023. When asked if she’s return, Richardson stated plainly, “No.”

“I think [that’s] the reason that Tim is now going on to do another show,” Richardson clarified, referring to Allen’s recent pilot order at ABC for Shifting Gears.

 

Richardson felt like she had to clarify this for fans because “I would hear on Twitter or whatever that he was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about how everyone was on board to do a Home Improvement reunion. But he never asked me, and he never asked Jonathan [Taylor Thomas] who I talk to.”

“So, I called Jonathan one day and I said, ‘Has he asked you about this?’ And he went, ‘No. Why is he going around telling everyone that we’re all on board when he hasn’t talked to you or me?’ I think that’s weird.”

Richardson got even more specific noting that there had been mentions of her character Jill Taylor and her being involved in something that she says, “He was kind of lying to people and telling them that I was on board, and I didn’t know anything about it.”

This led Richardson to take to social media in December to deny any involvement in Home Improvement projects, “I am NOT INVOLVED nor have I ever been in some jerk’s fraudulent claims that I am doing some pilot called Jill’s something or other. I’m not doing ANY -nor have I been even talked to asked to do any Home Improvement reunion show ( nor has Jonathan!),” Richardson posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“I would not want to,” Richardson reiterated regarding a revival or reunion. As if her refusal wasn’t enough, she went on to outline other reasons. “I mean, Zach [Ty Bryan] is now a felonTaran [Noah Smith] hasn’t acted since he left the show… Jonathan is not really interested in acting… and we don’t have Wilson,” she added in reference to the late Earl Hindman.

In other words, she said, “It’s not going to be the [same] show at all.” Home Improvement ran for eight seasons on ABC between 1991 and 1999. What do you think of Richardson’s words? Sound off in the comments section.

