Courteney Cox Remembers ‘Friends’ Husband Matthew Perry: ‘I Miss You Every Day’

Two weeks after Matthew Perry died at the age of 54, his Friends onscreen wife, Courteney Cox, has paid tribute to the actor.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Cox wrote on Instagram alongside a blooper from the scene that revealed her and Perry’s characters had hooked up in London. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.”

She continued, “To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.” Watch the video in the post below.

As Cox noted, that night in London kicked off Monica and Chandler’s love story for the rest of the series. They’d go on to hide their relationship from their friends, be found out, move in together, get engaged, marry, and adopt two kids.

Perry died on October 28. Two days later, the rest of the cast of Friends — Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer — released a joint statement: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Cox’s Instagram post comes hours after LeBlanc shared his own tribute on social media. “It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” he wrote. “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”