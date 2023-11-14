Matt LeBlanc Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry’s Death: ‘I’ll Never Forget You’

Matt LeBlanc is the first of the Friends cast to post a solo tribute to Matthew Perry on social media following his death on October 28.

“Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” LeBlanc captioned the tribute on Instagram on November 14. “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Perry died on October 28 at the age of 54 after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest and drowning in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home. The Friends cast issued a joint statement on October 30, saying they would say more in due time. LeBlanc shared photos of him and Perry as Joey and Chandler on Instagram, including the one above, to honor his dear friend, with whom he co-starred in all 10 seasons of the hit NBC sitcom.

The photo carousel also includes a shot of Joey and Chandler sitting in a canoe in their apartment, two photos of Joey and Chandler hugging (one where each of their faces can be seen), and a photo of himself, Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow hugging in a circle. The last photo is seemingly a behind-the-scenes moment from Friends, based on their clothes and ages in the shot.

The Friends cast issued a joint statement on October 30 after Perry’s passing.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” they said in a statement to People. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”