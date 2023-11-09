‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Celebrates End of Actors’ Strike With Behind the Scenes Photos

Outlander‘s Sam Heughan is getting in the celebratory spirit as the SAG-AFTRA strike comes to an end. The actor known for playing 18th-century Highlander warrior Jamie Fraser took to Instagram to share his excitement.

“The strike is over!!” he wrote. “Delighted to be able to work, promote and talk about Acting again…” he added before listing tags for his projects, Outlander, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, and The Couple Next Door. Along with the caption, he shared three images.

The first is of him and costar Caitriona Balfe on the set of Outlander, presumably for the most recent seventh season, which concluded its Part 1 run on August 11. While the season’s first few episodes debuted before the strike, Heughan and the rest of the cast have had to refrain from sharing behind-the-scenes content since July. Part 2 of Season 7 is anticipated to arrive in 2024 with no specific date or window revealed yet.

Heughan also acknowledged his other series Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, on which he traveled around New Zealand with Outlander costar Graham McTavish, sharing a photo of himself in dwarf makeup as he and McTavish got Middle-Earth makeovers in the latest season.

Then, Heughan also teased his upcoming series The Couple Next Door, which he stars in alongside Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica De Gouw, and Alfred Enoch. The show is set to debut on Channel 4 in the U.K. before it premieres Stateside on Starz.

While we shared exclusive first-look photos from the series on the site, Heughan has given fans a peek behind the curtain with a group shot featuring him and his costars alongside a crew member. The show, which was filmed in Europe, wrapped earlier this year.

As Heughan noted, he’s excited to get back to work, which might make some Outlander fans a little sad as this likely means work on the eighth and final season will soon commence. Stay tuned for possible updates regarding Outlander‘s return to production, as well as when you might be able to anticipate Part 2 of the ongoing seventh season on Starz.

