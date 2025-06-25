‘The Bear’ Open for Business, Jensen Ackles in ‘Countdown,’ Remembering Anne Burrell, Flagging the NBA Draft

The Emmy-winning dramedy The Bear opens its doors for a fourth season. Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles joins an L.A. task force in Prime Video‘s Countdown. Food Network salutes the late Anne Burrell with encores of some of her memorable appearances. Duke’s Cooper Flagg is a top prospect as the NBA Draft begins in Brooklyn.

FX

The Bear

Season Premiere

Can The Bear — the fictional restaurant, not the series — survive a bad review? That question haunts the fourth season of the FX-produced Emmy-winning dramedy, with all 10 episodes available for a binge. As the trailer teases, a literal ticking clock adds urgency, dictating that the work-in-progress fine-dining Chicago eatery faces a deadline (roughly two months) to get their affairs in order or risk running out of money and going dark. Will moody master chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) compromise his ideals for the sake of his embattled staff? Can they all get along?

Elizabeth Morris / Prime Video

Countdown

Series Premiere

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) brings his trademark cocky swagger to a generic action romp, introducing an alphabet-soup covert task force including DEA, FBI and LAPD — Ackles representing the latter as maverick homicide detective Mark Meacham. He’s first seen undercover in prison, involved in a brawl, when he’s plucked by no-nonsense Special Agent Nathan Blythe (Grey’s Anatomy alum Eric Dane) to help investigate what’s behind the in-broad-daylight killing of a Homeland Security officer (played by a recognizable TV face). Paired with prickly DEA pro Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho), Meacham and the team soon realize the stakes are higher than they imagined, with “enough missing fission material to fuel a Chernobyl-level event right here in Los Angeles.” Launches with three episodes.

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

NBA Draft

8/7c

The confetti has barely settled after Sunday’s final game of the NBA season, and already the league is looking to prospects for the future. The two-night draft event returns to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, with the Dallas Mavericks awarded the first overall pick in the draft lottery. Their likely choice: Duke standout Cooper Flagg. Analysts also are high on Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, who could be headed to the San Antonio Spurs, picking at No. 2. Kevin Neghandi hosts ABC‘s coverage with analysts Stephen A. Smith and two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers. Malika Andrews hosts ESPN‘s coverage with analysts Jay Bilas, Kendrick Perkins and Andraya Carter on set. The draft continues Thursday on ESPN.

Apple TV+

Stick

In the fictional sports world of this good-natured golf comedy, Pryce (Owen Wilson) gives his young protégé Santi (Peter Dager) and the rest of his entourage some breathing room in advance of the U.S. Amateur Championship. While Santi’s mom, Elena (Mariana Treviño), opens up to the curmudgeonly Mitts (Marc Maron), Santi explores his options with Zero (Lilli Kay), but the secret hovering over their budding relationship could present a distraction at the worst possible time.

Anne Burrell Tribute (10/9c, Food Network): In a salute to Anne Burrell, the colorful TV chef who passed away June 17 at 55, Food Network is showing what amounts to a highlight reel of several of her memorable appearances on the channel. First up: an episode of Guy’s Grocery Games (10/9c) in which she competed against fellow chefs Eric Greenspan, Jet Tila and Marcel Vigneron. Followed by episodes at 11/10 and 11:30/10:30c of her signature series, Worst Cooks in America. Food Network has set July 28 as a premiere date for her final season as mentor on Worst Cooks, subtitled Talented and Terrible.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM;