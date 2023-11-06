‘The Bear’ Renewed: 3 Things We Want to See in Season 3

Get ready to say “Yes, chef” once again as FX’s The Bear has been renewed for Season 3 at Hulu (finally).

The streaming hit following determined young chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto will see the return of Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bacharach, and more as the Chicago-set tale continues to unfold. Announced by FX, the renewal isn’t much of a surprise considering the show’s success since its Season 1 debut in 2022.

“The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon,” said Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment. “We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

In addition to White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach, the series features Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Oliver Platt alongside a star-studded guest roster. As we look ahead to the show’s future, we can’t help but think of the things we’d like to see when The Bear’s crew finally returns. Scroll down for a peek at some of the things we’d like to see when Season 3 arrives.

More Solo Episodes

While the show’s ensemble shines together, some of the show’s best episodes from Season 2 included more focused stories about individual characters. Whether it’s was Marcus’ apprenticeship in Copenhagen or Richie’s triumphant discovery of purpose in “Forks,” we’d love to see even more focused stories like those in Season 3.

Less Stress

Sure, stress is part of the business when it comes to running a restaurant, but between Carmy’s fridge lock-in and Sydney’s vomit reflex, we hope there’s a respite in Season 3. We got a taste of that with Carmy and Claire’s relationship, but these characters deserve a little relaxation.

More Berzattos

It goes without saying that Season 2’s Christmas episode was epic as the flashback installment introduced viewers to even more members of the Berzatto family. While it’s always nice to see more of Jon Bernthal’s Mikey, the episode made way for the introduction of Jamie Lee Curtis as Carmy’s mom Donna. Also featured were the likes of Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, and Gillian Jacobs as Richie’s ex, Tiffany. Needless to say, we’d like to see some of these characters return and would welcome even more Berzatto’s to the table.

No matter what’s on the menu, we’re coming to The Bear Season 3 with a hefty appetite.

FX’s The Bear, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Hulu