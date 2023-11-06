‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds Jason Momoa as November Host After Timothée Chalamet

Saturday Night Live has set its lineup for back-to-back new episodes in November.

NBC has announced that Jason Momoa will host and Tate McRae will serve as the musical guest for the November 18 episode of the late night sketch comedy show. They’ll come after the previously announced host Timothée Chalamet and musical guest boygenius on November 11.

This will be Momoa’s second time hosting. His first time came with the Season 44 episode on December 8, 2018, which featured musical guest Mumford & Sons, timed to the release of Aquaman. Now, the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is set to hit theaters on December 22. The November 19 episode will be McRae’s SNL debut.

SNL ended Season 48 early due to the (now over) writers’ strike. Pete Davidson, who had been the next planned host, kicked off Season 49 on October 14, with musical guest Ice Spice. (Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge would’ve been the final two hosts of Season 48.) The premiere included cameos from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. (NBC re-aired this episode on November 4.) The October 21 episode then saw Bad Bunny pull double duty as host and musical guest, with cameos from Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal, and Mick Jagger.

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze hosted the October 28 outing, with the Foo Fighters the musical guest for the ninth time. Cameos included Christopher Walken and Padma Lakshmi. That telecast scored a season high in total viewers with 4.8 million (based on linear same day numbers). It was the most watched since the December 10, 2022 episode hosted by Steve Martin and Martin Short. The Peacock livestream of the episode was above last season’s levels, and YouTube views and total interactions remain above last season’s levels.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

