Taylor Swift Loved Ryan Gosling’s ‘All Too Well’ ‘SNL’ Monologue as Much as We Did

Ryan Gosling‘s Saturday Night Live monologue went all too well… and got a ringing endorsement from a very important person.

On Saturday night, Gosling took the stage at Studio 8H and, after revisiting the hilarious alien abduction sketch series alongside Kate McKinnon in the cold open, decided to use his opening monologue to say goodbye to his Barbie alter ego Ken.

Gosling was joined by his The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt, who simultaneously bid adieu to her Oppenheimer character Kitty. To do so, the two parodied Taylor Swift‘s Red song “All Too Well.”

On Instagram, the pop superstar herself responded to the number, writing, “All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is everything.”

In the song, Gosling, who wore the character’s sunglasses and fur coat one last time, said goodbye to Ken by singing, “If I said that I was doing fine / You know I’d be lying / ‘Cause I was just Ken, and now I’m just Ryan.”

“‘Cause here we are again on that technicolor beach / I didn’t win the Oscar, it was just out of reach / I was there, bleach blond hair / Now it’s time to wish fit Ken farewell,” the song continued.

Elsewhere in the episode, Gosling offered fans of his riveting “Papyrus” sketch a hilarious new update, broke character once again in a Beavis and Butthead-themed sketch, and brought some all-new humor to the most memorable scene in Erin Brockovich.