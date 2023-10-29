‘Saturday Night Live’: Timothée Chalamet Returning as Host

Saturday Night Live, after kicking off its 49th season with three new episodes, will be re-airing its premiere next before bringing in an actor to host the November 11 episode on NBC.

Timothée Chalamet, who stars in the upcoming films Wonka (in theaters on December 15) and Dune: Part 2 (March 15, 2024), will be returning to Studio 8H for that outing. (Whether he’ll be able to promote either will depend on if the actors’ strike is over by then.) The musical guest will be American indie supergroup boygenius, their first time appearing on the late night sketch comedy show.

Chalamet previously hosted on December 12, 2020 (around when the first Dune was to be released in theaters before it was moved to October 22, 2021), with the musical guest Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band. His sketches included playing a New York Jets fan and a baking competition. Watch his monologue from then below.

Saturday Night Live returned for its 49th season on October 14, after the show ended early in the spring due to the writers’ strike (which is now over). Pete Davidson, who had been set to host next in Season 48, was the host of the premiere, with musical guest Ice Spice. (Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge would’ve closed out last season in the remaining episodes.) That episode, which included cameos from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, will re-air on November 4.

Bad Bunny then pulled double duty as host and musical guest for the October 21 episode, which featured cameos from Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal, and Mick Jagger. And stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze hosted the October 28 outing, with the Foo Fighters serving as musical guest for the ninth time on the late night sketch comedy show. Christopher Walken and Padma Lakshmi were among the cameos.

