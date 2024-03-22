Is ‘SNL’ New This Week?
At almost 50 years old, Saturday Night Live continues to be a cherished staple of the small screen. The sketch comedy series has, from the start, been a proving ground for some of the best comedians in the business. The pioneering program remains one of the most anticipated appointment series on television, too, because of its sharp satire, on-the-nose political impressions, hilarious shorts, and an exciting array of guest hosts. For many fans, it’s simply a can’t-miss whenever there’s a new episode. So is SNL new this weekend? Here are the details.
Is SNL new this weekend?
No, Saturday Night Live isn’t new this weekend on March 23. Instead, NBC will air a rerun of The Bear star Ayo Edebiri‘s episode from earlier in the season, when Jennifer Lopez was the musical guest.
When will SNL air new episodes again?
Fans won’t have to wait much longer for some live-from-New York action; the show returns with a new episode on Saturday, March 30, with Ramy Youssef hosting and Travis Scott as the guest host. Youssef, creator and star of Hulu’s Ramy, is promoting his new HBO special More Feelings. Meanwhile, Scott, a rap artist, has recently created new music collaborations with Beyoncé, Future and Metro Boomin, and Tyla.
March 30!!!
Ramy Youssef
Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/aSavdWVWl3
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2024
Two more episodes will follow in rapid succession. On April 6, former SNL repertory player-turned-movie sensation Kristen Wiig will host, with British singer-songwriter Raye as the musical guest. Then, on April 13, Barbie‘s Ryan Gosling will take the SNL stage once again — and we have a few wishlist items for this appearance already — with Chris Stapleton as the musical guest.
APRIL 6
Kristen Wiig
Raye
APRIL 13
Ryan Gosling
Chris Stapleton pic.twitter.com/Q6tuf39UFE
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 13, 2024
How can I watch SNL?
Saturday Night Live airs on Saturday evenings at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes are also available to stream Peacock, which boasts a sprawling library of all 49 seasons.
Who else has hosted this season of SNL?
SNL kicked off its 49th season in mid-October, with former full-time castmember Pete Davidson and has since hosted a variety of intriguing talents. Here’s a list of the episodes so far.
- Season 49, Episode 1: Pete Davidson with Ice Spice (October 14, 2023)
- Season 49, Episode 2: Bad Bunny (October 21, 2023)
- Season 49, Episode 3: Nate Bargatze with Foo Fighters (October 28, 2023)
- Season 49, Episode 4: Timothée Chalamet with boygenius (November 11, 2023)
- Season 49, Episode 5: Jason Momoa with Tate McRae (November 18, 2023)
- Season 49, Episode 6: Emma Stone with Noah Kahan (December 2, 2023)
- Season 49, Episode 7: Adam Driver with Olivia Rodrigo (December 9, 2023)
- Season 49, Episode 8: Kate McKinnon with Billie Eilish (December 16, 2023)
- Season 49, Episode 9: Jacob Elordi with Reneé Rapp (January 20, 2024)
- Season 49, Episode 10: Dakota Johnson with Justin Timberlake (January 27, 2024)
- Season 49, Episode 11: Ayo Edebiri with Jennifer Lopez (February 3, 2024)
- Season 49, Episode 12: Shane Gillis with 21 Savage (February 24, 2024)
- Season 49, Episode 13: Sydney Sweeney with Kacey Musgraves (March 2, 2024)
- Season 49, Episode 14: Josh Brolin with Ariana Grande (March 9, 2024)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, 11:30 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock